OAKLAND — Hometown Heroes, an event at the Oakland City Library, started with free lunches and ended with sirens and the search for a "missing" child.
Sutherlin Police Department, Oakland Rural Fire District, Bay Cities Ambulance and Douglas County Search and Rescue came to answer questions from young readers.
Questions such as these from 8-year-old Elliott Owens: "Do the medicine in the ambulance come in flavors?" and "Does the bulletproof vest really stop a bullet?"
It turns out the medicine does not come in various flavors.
As for the bulletproof vest, Sutherlin Police Department Capt. Kurt Sorenson said, "I've never been shot, and we're not going to try that, are we Elliott?"
Sorenson also answered questions about everything in his police car, from the radio to weapons to the plastic backseat.
"There are all the vehicles," 7-year-old Jadon Cooper said was his favorite part of the event. Children climbed all over the police car, ambulance and fire trucks.
But they also made time to pet the search and rescue dogs.
Duke, who has been with SAR for about 1 1/2 years, also showed that he was able to sniff out a firearm.
With everyone lined up against a wall, handler Joel Lempke motioned Duke into action. The redbone coonhound sniffed around until he settled in front of Sorenson and barked. Meanwhile, a child had hidden away only to be found by rescue dog Kali, who has been working for more than two years.
"They always ask how we train the dogs, and we make it a game," said Gabrielle Webster, Kali's handler.
During the event children tried on fire suits, were strapped down in the ambulance and were handcuffed, all in the name of learning about their local heroes.
"I want to be a police officer when I grow up," 4-year-old Maddie Joyner said. "I want to arrest the people when they are bad."
Free lunches were provided at the start of the event and each child left with a book and a prize.
Oakland City Library will continue to have summer reading events from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.