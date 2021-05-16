Sutherlin High School senior Emily Hanson designed a poster to promote worker safety that received statewide recognition.
Oregon Young Employee Safety Coalition announced Hanson, along with students from Parkrose High School, Ridgeview High School and Pendleton High School earned top prizes in an annual contest to increase awareness about workplace safety for young workers.
“I really wanted to draw something that would catch someone’s attention and really want to make them pay attention to the piece and to the overall message of the piece,” Hanson said in a commentary about the submission.
Hanson’s will receive $300 for the project titled “Dangerous Work.”
(1) comment
Congratulations, Emily!
