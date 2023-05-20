SILVERTON — On a bright and early May 5 morning at the Oregon gardens, Sutherlin FFA sent a junior and sophomore team to compete in the environmental and natural resources Career Development Event.
Sutherlin’s junior team placed first and sophomore team placed second. Since it was a statewide competition, Sutherlin’s junior team is headed on to nationals.
Envirothon is a competition that is divided into five different areas; Soils, wildlife, forestry, aquatics and a rotational topic. At the very beginning, students are able to learn about a rotational topic and present a 10 minute video on it. This year the rotation was climate change.
Students studied the effects of greenhouse gasses and Oregon’s role in it.
In soils, students learn how to read a map, interpret what kind of soil it is and what the properties of the soil are good for.
Wildlife has lots of identification, so students learn how to identify different animals based on their hides, scat, markings and where they go on the food chain.
The forestry side has students measure a tree to see how much wood can be used. There is also tree identification and questions about Oregon’s logging and forestry laws.
Aquatics has questions about the different ways water is affected, bug identification and tests on what the levels in the water for pH, nitrogen, phosphorus and oxygen are.
In the rotational, students were able to use their best judgment and base different decisions for Oregon off of the facts they knew about greenhouse gasses.
Unlike other competitions, this competition sees science teams from other schools competing against more than just FFA chapters. This makes it much more diverse and gives it a different competitive level. The science team that places first goes to Canada for its nationals.
Not only is the competitive level different but students have to work closely in groups of five and be able to work efficiently with each other to do well on the tests. This can be a bit of a change in scenery but works very well to teach students the importance of being able to work coherently with others and that communication is key.
Teaghan Riley, a Sutherlin junior who competed, said, “Envirothon is a really cool competition! It’s very different from normal CDEs since there’s other non-FFA teams which makes it a little more competitive. The nature of the competition is very team oriented which I like since I don’t have to do anything by myself and I can bounce ideas off of my teammates. Overall, Envirothon is a really fun competition and i’m so excited for nationals!”
Arianna Flores, a Sutherlin sophomore, said, “Envirothon was a fun and memorable experience that I would definitely do again. We got to learn all of these cool facts about forestry, wildlife, water and much more. We got to work on our team building skills because there is no way any of us could have done that whole competition all by ourselves.”
Nationals will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana.
