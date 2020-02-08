Erickson Ling presented a plaque honoring submariners on Jan. 31 during a dedication ceremony at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 123 in Roseburg.
Ling, a member of Boy Scout Troop 112, created the plaque as part of his Eagle Scout project.
The 16-year-old Roseburg High School student was inspired by his grandfather who was a naval submariner. The plaque includes three different submarines on a globe surrounded by the message “Eternal Vigilance. Silent. Service.”
Ling said he enjoyed working with his grandfather, as well as other people on the project, who he thanked during the dedication ceremony.
