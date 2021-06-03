Evergreen Family Medicine Certified Nurse Midwife Stacie Hanna decided two years ago that she wanted to make sure fifth grade girls have the supplies they need to navigate puberty and menstruation.
This year, 200 bags will be distributed to Roseburg elementary schools to provide a “Bestie Bag” to each fifth grade girl.
“Evergreen Women’s Health recognizes that puberty can be a very confusing and exciting time in a young girl’s life,” Hanna said. “We hope that the ‘Bestie Bag’ will help to provide some ease by having a cute place to store pads, tampons, hair ties, deodorant and more. Like your best friend, you’re gonna want this bag by your side.”
Each handmade bag will include a pad, deodorant, lip balm, a hair tie and hair clips.
Hanna was inspired when her oldest daughter came home from school, after learning about human growth and development, with a small bag with a couple pads and deodorant in it. She learned that teachers made the bags themselves and most schools didn’t distribute any bags at all.
Hanna got her supervisors at Evergreen, Director of Women’s Health Dr. Mary Powell and Chief Operating Officer of Evergreen Family Medicine and Women’s Health Kim Tyree on board with her project, and this year every fifth grade girl in the Roseburg school district will receive a “Bestie Bag.”
Hanna wanted to make sure more girls have access to these resources and reached out to Fremont Middle School teacher Megan Crouch last year. Crouch owns her own cosmetic bag company called Needle & Oak and helped create the bags.
“I told her about my hope to be able to provide a bag of sorts to local girls during their human growth and development lessons, but that I want them to be cute and fun,” Hanna said. “I wanted young girls to feel empowered in their changing bodies and not be afraid or embarrassed of them.”
Hanna said the hopes to distribute bags to every fifth grade girl in Douglas County in years to come.
Wonderful! I applaud you!
