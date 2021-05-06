WINSTON — Every single school board position that was up for reelection is a contested race in the Winston-Dillard School District.
Ethan Powell and Teresa Clemons did not run for reelection for their respective positions, while board chair Lorna Quimby is running for reelection against Erin Saylor.
John Poore and Jasmine Geyer will vie for the position 2 seat, while Jeremy Mitchell and M'Liss Shrum will both be on the ballot for the position 4 seat.
The News-Review sent questionnaires to all candidates in contested school board races. Here's what we learned about the candidates in the Winston-Dillard School District through those questions and other public documents.
John Poore
Poore has been involved in the community and community service for a long time.
He coached little league baseball when he was still in high school and continued coaching sports as he got older. He's also been involved in Boy Scouts, 4-H and FFA. He previously served on the Glendale school board for eight years and has been on the Winston-Dillard School District budget committee for the past four years.
"I feel that I have a lot to offer, and if elected I will serve the district with transparency and hard work," Poore said.
Poore is a site operator for the Roseburg school district who studied agriculture at Linn-Benton Community College and Arizona State University.
Poore said the biggest issue is reaching students who are distance or hybrid learning.
"Many students are struggling and the staff is struggling with this too," he said.
He said the strength of the school district is its people and that the board should work to attract and retain the best people.
"In five years I see our district continuing to grow," he said. "One area that I see us excelling is in our (Career Technical Education) programs. I believe that we could very well be the leaders in CTE in our area."
Jasmine Geyer
Geyer wants to serve on the board to represent strong conservatives in an institution that is typically disproportionately liberal.
"I am more concerned about the lack of factual and non-biased history being taught to our children," she said. "In specific, I would like to see the Constitution of the United States given significantly more teaching time."
She hopes that if elected, Winston-Dillard will become one of the first school districts to teach the constitution as a subject by itself.
"I also see the district becoming more financially sound with the ability to make more improvements to our schools district-wide, without additional bond levies," Geyer said.
Geyer is a graduate of Roseburg High School, although she attended Umpqua Valley Christian School until ninth grade.
She said the district's motto is "We are Curious, Caring, and Unstoppable" something she would like to see applied in all decisions.
"We should strive to be curious about what we can do better," Geyer said. "We should serve all students and families in a caring manner. Most important of all, we should be unstoppable at delivering a quality, unbiased and factual education to our students."
Lorna Quimby
Lorna Quimby is running for reelection. She is currently the board chair of the Winston-Dillard school board.
"I want to continue serving our district to help complete projects that have been started such as a new high school and more programs for giving the children in our community more opportunities upon graduation," she said.
Quimby has served on the board for a decade. She said funding is always an issue and when new programs are funded by the state it is important to follow guidelines to insure future funds for the program.
"Our strength is that board members are focused on providing a quality education and a safe environment for students to achieve their goals," Quimby said.
She is retired from the Roseburg VA Medical Center. She earned a nursing degree from Umpqua Community College and Southern Oregon University.
Quimby said she hoped the graduation and high school completion rate will continue to increase.
Erin Saylor
Saylor is a self-employed farmer, business owner and basketball coach who is running because she loves children and to make sure that what happened last year does not continue.
"Some of them feel as though their lives have been flushed down the toilet and that’s just not acceptable," Saylor wrote on her Facebook page. "Their physical and mental health needs to be top priority! I will make time for the meetings if voted in and I will listen and learn all I can and be a voice for our kids! We have no excuse to sit around and complain about what’s happening in our communities and state if we don’t get off the bench and onto the battlefield! So I’m willing to do that!"
She did not respond to questions from The News-Review, but did post a statement on her Facebook page.
Saylor has four teenage children and lives in Lookingglass. While her children attend Camas Valley Charter School, they are on the Douglas High School trap team.
"Our kids have been in the WDSD in the past but go to Camas Valley Charter School," she said. "We have two kids with Down syndrome and Camas is a much smaller school and was just a better fit for our kids and their needs. That being said, I went almost all through Winston-Dillard when I was in school as did my siblings, dad and many cousins."
Saylor attended Douglas High School until her sophomore year, she then transferred to Umpqua Valley Christian School where she earned her high school diploma. Saylor has a certificate in dental assisting from Umpqua Community College.
Jeremy Mitchell
Mitchell has two, soon to be three children, in the Winston-Dillard School District and has a vested interest in their education and the direction of the school district.
"I also believe that my professional background in supply and logistics management and process improvement is valuable experience for the kind of problem solving and balancing of concerns that a school board must do," Mitchell said. "I'm good with numbers and not one to be scared of looking at a budget. My wife is a certified public accountant, but I'm the one that manages the household finances."
He said the biggest issue facing the school district is the repercussions of the pandemic.
Mitchell said he hoped to see the graduation rates continue to increase and that students are provided with more paths to get a diploma.
"Giving kids different pathways that aren't specifically college would help kids see that there's a road to success for every type of student, whether that's vocational, apprenticeship, or something else," he said.
Mitchell is a board member for the Winston Area Community Partnership. He earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Willamette University and his master's degree in business from Portland State University.
Mitchell said that he has noticed the schools posting surveys asking for parent input on certain issues or questions. "I think that is a great way to not only inform parents about what's happening, but also to engage them so they feel ownership over the outcome," he said. "I would love to see this type of parent engagement strengthened."
M'Liss Shrum
Shrum is a graduate of Douglas High School. She did not respond to questions from The News-Review.
In an online post she wrote that she has lived in the area her whole life and that Quimby is her grandmother. Shrum has two daughters who attend Lookingglass Elementary School and her grandfather coaches high school baseball.
"I have been so thankful for everything our school board has done for our community over the last couple years, that when I saw two seats being vacated this election year I decided to try and be a part of that amazing team," Shrum said. "I’m not here to make grand promises, as I know the school board has limitations due to state regulations. Just hoping to make sure our schools keep down the great path they are on."
