Just a week into summer vacation, students were already back in the classroom at Roseburg High School at the Expanding Horizons camp.
“We wanted to learn new stuff over the summer,” middle school student Ethan Williams said.
His friend Simon Friedman, added, “Just checking it out, learning new things. It’s something to do.”
Each student got to spend just over an hour at one of the three courses that were offered: agriculture, robotics and automotive power systems, for the first four days of the camp. On Friday, students get to choose their favorite program and spend four hours on their skill.
“It’s really fun to have three different, separate classes,” incoming eighth grader Joe Latham said. Joe learned about robotics in middle school, but was excited to learn more about the other two programs as well.
Robotics was a favorite among many of the middle school students who signed up for the camp. Incoming seventh grader Julie Rasmussen said she likes robotics because she gets to work in a team and learn hands-on.
Roseburg High School robotics coach Ira Weir brought in students who had been a part of the robotics club in years past to help with the program and make sumo-bots. Students would create robots which would have to push their opponent’s robot out of a circle.
“We give ‘em enough to expand their horizons and they just end up wanting more,” Weir said, pointing out that every single student in the class was engaged and working on projects that they started earlier that week.
For the agriculture portion of the summer camp, Roseburg High School student Olivia McCurdy led much of the instruction.
Roseburg High School agriculture teacher Angela Chenoweth said she wants her students to get the experience of learning through teaching. McCurdy is working on a service project that is about bringing more agriculture education into elementary and middle schools.
“This was the first time that she’s had to plan a whole week of activities,” Chenoweth said. “But she’s done all the planning of what kind of introduction we’re doing, what kind of icebreaker we are doing, she made our supply lists and all of that. She’s really gaining that experience, because that’s something that she’s kind of thought about doing in the future.”
Julie said she liked the agriculture class, because she gets to “hang out with cool high schoolers.”
On Thursday, the students were exploring the different textures of soil but it was Wednesday’s lesson that was particularly popular. That day, students did a taste test of steak to see if they could differentiate in the way the cow had been fed.
Julie said the grass fed steak was best, but incoming seventh grader Kayln Young said grain-fed steak tasted better.
In the automotive program, students learned how the electrical system worked and created their own light board with a battery, a switch and a light. Students would learn soldering skills as well as basic electrical skills.
Eventually, the hope is that students will be able to combine all three of the skills for projects.
“I love the whole camp, period,” incoming seventh grader Kelly Krauszer said.
The next Expanding Horizons camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 19-23 at Phoenix Charter School in Roseburg. That camp will focus on exploring the trades for middle school students. To register visit www.dcpss.org/expandinghorizons.
