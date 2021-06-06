Registration for the 2021 Expanding Horizons Summer Camp is now open for middle and high school students who want to engage in hands-on career and technical education experiences.
The camps take place during the day and are free to attend. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
The Agriculture, Power Systems & Robotics for students entering seventh through ninth grade will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, June 14-18 at Roseburg High School.
The Agriculture, Power Systems & Robotics for students entering ninth through 12th grade will be held from noon to 4 p.m., June 14-18 at Roseburg High School.
Exploring the Trades for students entering sixth through ninth grade will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 19-23 at Phoenix School of Roseburg.
Partners of this program include: Douglas Education Service District, Phoenix School, Roseburg Public Schools, Douglas County Partners for Student Success, Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub, and multiple businesses and industries.
For individual camp descriptions, online registration and more detailed program information please visit: www.dcpss.org/expandinghorizons
