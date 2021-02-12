Family Faith and Relationship Advocates received a $10,000 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation to increase the capacity of its crisis intervention program
The crisis intervention program, which was launched in November 2018, provides weekly classes and therapeutic services to help people in crisis. The organization collaborates with the Oregon Department of Human Services in providing access to services and trying to reduce the rate of abuse, neglect or harm to children.
The grant will allow Family Faith and Relationship Advocates to provide services to people who are not referred by agencies regardless of their financial status.
The organization is currently helping more than 200 families in the community.
