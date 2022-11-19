Feasting on Fixins The News-Review Nov 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Students, staff and faculty sit down for a Thanksgiving lunch Friday at South Umpqua High School. MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review South Umpqua High School kitchen lead Pam Neet serves dinner rolls during a Thanksgiving lunch held Friday at the Tri City school. MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review Students, staff and faculty sit down for a Thanksgiving lunch Friday at South Umpqua High School. MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TRI CITY — South Umpqua High School held a schoolwide Thanksgiving feast Friday.For 45 minutes, from 11:20 a.m. to 12:05 p.m., students, faculty and staff gathered around tables in the high school's cafeteria to get their fill of holiday favorites.They devoured turkey, ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potatoes, salad, dinner rolls — all the various Thanksgiving fixins — during the feast. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Faculty Thanksgiving Food Gastronomy Potato Feast Turkey Sweet Potato Gravy Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers T3 Construction is Hiring! Most Popular Gunman arrested without incident in downtown Roseburg Minivan crashes through windows at 7 Seven Thai Restaurant Death Notices for November 16, 2022 Brandan Todd Blanchfill Wildlife Safari welcomes tiger cubs Special Sections Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Oregon Gov. Brown tests positive for COVID-19 Holy Cross 47, Georgetown 10 FBC Glance UCLA 72, S. Dakota St. 65 Illinois St. 20, W. Illinois 13 OT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.