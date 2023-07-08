This year’s Summer Reading Program for adults log includes the prompt for “a book featuring a female detective,” and I highly recommend these new books that fit the category.
The Perveen Mistry series by Sujata Massey is a must-read, and I just devoured the fourth book, “The Mistress of Bhatia House.”
It’s 1922 in Bombay, and Perveen remains the only female solicitor. Her unique perspective ensures she lands unusual cases, most recently working to exonerate a servant arrested after a horrible accident at the home of a wealthy businessman.
Perveen also navigates troubles at home: Her brother and sister-in-law have difficulty adjusting to their role as new parents, and her father is unhappy with her caseload. Then there is Perveen’s secret, forbidden relationship with a British civil servant.
The series is steeped in the history of India and women’s roles in society, and it is packaged in interesting plotlines with a touch of romance. Start with “The Widows of Malabar Hill” to get the full experience.
For a more lighthearted read, try the Noodle Shop Mystery series by Vivien Chien. These cozy mysteries feature Lana Lee, who manages her family’s Chinese restaurant in Cleveland. Lana has a knack for finding trouble in the form of dead bodies.
In the ninth book, “Misfortune Cookie,” Lana and her attorney sister, Anna May, head to California to visit their aunt and attend a restaurant convention. Soon after they arrive, they go to a fancy party, and all three are enjoying the evening until a friend of Aunt Grace’s falls to her death. It turns out Lana saw the victim the previous day at the convention arguing with a vendor.
Aunt Grace disagrees with the authorities’ accidental death ruling, and she pulls in Lana to uncover the real murderer.
I continue to read this series because of Lana’s relationships with her family and boyfriend, the cast of quirky secondary characters and the a-ha moment in each book when the killer is revealed.
Start with “Death by Dumpling” to enjoy all of Lana’s exploits.
Summer Reading Program for Adults Week 6 BonusAll adults are invited to participate in this week’s summer reading bonus for a chance to win a $10 gift card to My Coffee at 1700 NW Garden Valley Blvd. in Roseburg.
This week participants are invited to share the author and title of two books you have enjoyed: one that features a gardener and one that is set in South America.
To participate, visit the library’s website, and click on “Summer Reading Program.” Click on the link labeled “Week 6 Bonus” to complete the survey. Alternately, email me at kwiley@cityofroseburg.org with your responses.
One winner will be drawn randomly from all fully completed submissions.
Kris Wiley is the executive director of the Roseburg Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.