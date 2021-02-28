Local FFA members celebrate national FFA week, from Feb. 20-27, in a variety of ways.
This year has been like none other, especially in the FFA program. During this national FFA week, members across the nation raise awareness about agriculture through chapter activities.
FFA week is a chance to acknowledge chapters for outstanding achievements as well as members.
With COVID-19 regulations, FFA week looks a little different for schools in Douglas County. In a normal FFA week includes: assemblies, bonfires, lunch games and members getting together.
However, this year FFA week activities range from teaching elementary students an agriculture lesson through Zoom and/or in-person (when permitted), community service projects, bonfires and other student-led activities for students to participate in.
The Sutherlin FFA chapter had a wide variety of activities that follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Members were rewarded with small treats everyday that served as a small reminder for the activity that evening. From a bonfire to an ag literacy project within Sutherlin School Districts there were many opportunities for members to get involved.
The park project had a ton of helping hands as the chapter’s community service committee scheduled times on students’ off days to come and participate in community service.
Wednesday evening Sutherlin FFA put on a Facebook Live event that took place in honor of their typical alumni auction.
Roseburg had students choose a road to clean up for community service.
“We are having a social media frenzy sharing different things each day and Staff Appreciation Day where we honor all staff members on campus. All 197 of them,” the Roseburg chapter wrote.
Glide’s chapter reached out to many people as they celebrate their members during FFA week.
The Glide FFA chapter organized a hygiene/clothing drive for people in need. From all that went on this year, this will make a great impact on many people.
The Douglas chapter wrote, “We are kicking off the week with Community Service Saturday, working with the City of Winston and Winston Middle School. Will be adding bark mulch under trees/shrubs and doing some much needed maintenance on the middle school track and soccer field. All members helping tomorrow will get a complimentary shirt and face mask thanks to our awesome alumni! Earlier this month we presented to our school board, our members and alumni will be primed for social media prompts, dress up days with prizes, and a big calf naming event during lunch on Tuesday (kind of like a gender reveal party but without the explosions!).”
Elkton, Myrtle Point, Oakland, and South Umpqua were partaking in dress-up days as one of their ways to celebrate!
Myrtle Point had a drawing for prizes where each day that a student participates, they get their name entered.
Days Creek celebrated by having a lunch activity each day, and having a cocoa day on Monday. Schools had other smaller events as well, as large activities are difficult with the COVID-19 restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.