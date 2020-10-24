On Oct. 16, local FFA members and chapters competed at the Umpqua FFA District Soil Judging Career Development Event with Sutherlin FFA taking first place in the two divisions. Due to COVID-19 guidelines all competitions were held with guidelines and safety measures that were strictly followed.
The structure of the Soil Judging CDE is very consistent. The competition consists of identifying and evaluating soil samples from various pits. Participants work to grade plots of land for slope and drainage. Participants then determine what type of activity the land would best be suited for; crops or livestock.
“I learned a lot about soils, I think something that I really got out was where to grow things and where not to, honestly. Also what the different colors mean and why they are different colors” said sophomore Makalya Murphy who took part in the Beginning team from Sutherlin FFA.
Both the Beginning and Advanced teams from Sutherlin High School placed first, with the beginning team from Oakland FFA placing second in their division followed by the team from South Umpqua FFA.
The Advanced team from Sutherlin FFA was followed by the team from Elkton FFA. The Advanced team from Oakland FFA placed third and the Advanced team from South Umpqua FFA finished fourth.
Even with the COVID-19 measures that had to be taken, the first district-wide CDE of the fall was able to be held in person: this was done by scheduling different times for each chapter to visit the competition location so that students from different schools did not intermingle, ultimately limiting cohort sizes. The next competition, Agricultural Sales, will be held virtually, further replicating what is currently common practice in the industry.
Advanced Soils Teams
1. Sutherlin; 2. Elkton; 3. Oakland; 4. South Umpqua
Individual Top Ten Results
1. Libby Whited, Sutherlin; 2. Sidney Williams, Sutherlin; 3. Shyla Hunt, Sutherlin; 4. Aubry Brownson, Oakland; 5. Katie Price, Sutherlin; 6. Randal Gritten, Elkton; 7. Camille Peters, Elkton; 8. Jasman Brar, Elkton; 9. Olivia Humphries, Elkton; 10. Anthony Clark, Sutherlin
Beginning Soils Team
1. Sutherlin; 2. Oakland; 3. South Umpqua
Individual Top Ten Results
1. Samanatha Morris, Sutherlin; 2. Madison Crump, Sutherlin; 3. Sierra Burdett, Sutherlin; 4. Lydia Wright, Sutherlin; 5. Mariah Sands, Sutherlin; 6. Rylie Shaver, Sutherlin; 7. Hailey Blake, Sutherlin; 8. Ben Godawa, Oakland; 9. Audrey VanHouten, Oakland; 10. Makayla Murphy, Sutherlin
