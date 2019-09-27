The results from the 2019 Douglas County Fair are in. Below are the FFA award recipients.
Beef Cattle
Champion Advanced Showmanship — Bailey Mast, Oakland; Reserve Champion Advanced Showmanship — Nehemiah Dunnavant, Glide; Champion Beginners Showmanship — Gracie-Mae Jones, Oakland; Reserve Champion Beginners Showmanship — Joshua Hulse, Glide; Champion Novice Showmanship — Caleb Auty, Glide; Reserve Champion Novice Showmanship — Nyomi Mohlsick, Roseburg; Champion Overall Showman — Bailey Mast, Oakland; Reserve Champion Overall Showman — Joshua Hulse, Glide; Champion Market Steer — Gracie-Mae Jones, Oakland; Reserve Champion Market Steer — Joshua Hulse, Glide; Champion Supreme Female — Josie Maddux, South Umpqua; Reserve Champion Supreme Female — Morgan Vincent, Glide.
Dairy Cattle
Grand Champion Showmanship — Megan Baird, Oakland; Reserve Champion Showmanship — Tayla Swearingen, Elkton; Champion Holstein — Nehemiah Dunnavant, Glide; Champion Jersey — Tayla Swearingen, Elkton; Reserve Champion Jersey — Megan Baird, Oakland; Champion Supreme Female — Nehemiah Dunnavant, Glide; Reserve Champion Supreme Female — Tayla Swearingen, Elkton.
Dairy Goats
Grand Champion Showman — Audrey VanHouten, Oakland; Reserve Grand Champion Showman — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Champion Female Other Breeds — Audrey VanHouten, Oakland; Champion Crossbred Female — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Champion Nubian Female — Chaeli Mathews, South Umpqua; Champion Saanan Female — Lillian Copelin, South Umpqua; Grand Champion Dairy Goat Female — Audrey VanHouten, Oakland; Reserve Grand Champion Diary Goat Female — Chaeli Mathews, South Umpqua.
Meat Goats
Champion Meat Goat Showman — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Reserve Champion Meat Goat Showman — Sadie Olson, Elkton; Champion Boer — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Reserve Champion Boer — Harley Gordon, Douglas; Champion Crossbred — Kymalia Steidel, Douglas; Premier Dairy Exhibitor — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Premier Meat Exhibitor — Sadie Olson, Elkton.
Poultry
Grand Champion — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Reserve Grand Champion — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Grand Champion Large Poultry — Karleigh Schoonover, Sutherlin; Reserve Grand Champion Large Poultry — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Champion Duck — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Grand Champion Female — Austin VanHouten, Oakland.
Rabbits
Grand Champion Showmanship — Nicole Forestall, Roseburg; Champion Showmanship — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Champion Lightweight — Nicole Forestall, Roseburg; Reserve Champion Lightweight — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Champion Heavyweight — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Reserve Champion Heavyweight — Nicole Forestall, Roseburg.
Sheep
Champion Advanced Showmanship — Megan Baird, Oakland; Reserve Champion Advanced Showmanship — Ramsey Wilfong, Sutherlin; Champion Beginning Showmanship — Amelia Murphy, Glide; Reserve Champion Beginning Showmanship — Justina Pynch, Glide; Champion Novice Showmanship — Maya Weil, Oakland; Reserve Champion Novice Showmanship — Kymalin Steidel, Douglas; Grand Champion FFA Showmanship — Megan Baird, Oakland; Reserve Grand Champion FFA Showmanship — Ramsey Wilfon, Sutherlin; Reserve Champion Natural Color — Maya Weil, Oakland; Champion Natural Color — Maya Weil, Oakland; Reserve Champion Suffolk — Justina Pynch, Glide; Champion Suffolk — Johanna Simonson, Oakland; Reserve Champion Dorset — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Champion Dorset — Justina Pynch, Glide; Champion Crossbred White Faced — Kymalin Steidel, Douglas; Reserve Champion Crossbred White Faced — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Champion Crossbred Black Faced — Megan Baird, Oakland; Reserve Champion Crossbred Black Faced — Alisha Moos, Sutherlin; Grand Champion Breeding Ewe — Megan Baird, Oakland; Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Ewe — Justina Pynch, Glide.
Swine
Champion Advanced Showman — Alyssa Malek, Glide; Reserve Champion Advanced Showman — Nyevi Carlile, Oakland; Champion Beginning Showman — Olivia McCurdy, Roseburg; Reserve Champion Beginning Showman — Amelia Murphy, Glide; Champion Novice Showman — Allison Lavorico, Glide; Reserve Champion Novice Showman — Shakiya Candelaria, Sutherlin; Grand Champion FFA Showman — Alyssa Malek, Glide; Reserve Grand Champion FFA Showman — Olivia McCurdy, Roseburg; Champion Crossbred Female — Tim Coffel, Douglas; Reserve Champion Crossbred Female — Olivia McCurdy, Roseburg; Supreme Champion Female — Tim Coffel, Douglas; Reserve Supreme Champion Female — Olivia McCurdy, Roseburg; Champion Market Hog — Clay Mornarich, Glide; Reserve Champion Market Hog — Karleigh Schoonover, Sutherlin; Premier Swine Exhibitor — Olivia McCurdy, Roseburg.
Agricultural Mechanics
Champion Trailer — Gavin Eastwood and Jake Merrifield, Sutherlin; Reserve Champion Trailer — Oakland FFA; Champion Large Construction — Sutherlin FFA; Reserve Champion Large Construction — Bryce Olsen and Kyler Wells, Sutherlin; Champion Medium Construction — Case Wells, Sutherlin; Reserve Champion Medium Construction — Brandon Byrd, Glide; Champion Small Construction — Regan Leatherwood, Sutherlin; Reserve Champion Small Construction — AJ Weaver, Oakland; Champion CAD-CAM — Shakiya Candelaria, Sutherlin; Reserve Champion CAD-CAM — Libby Whited, Sutherlin; Premiere Exhibitor — Kyler Wells, Sutherlin; Premier Chapter Exhibit — Sutherlin FFA.
Wool
Champion Wool — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Reserve Champion Wool — Austin VanHouten, Oakland.
Crops
Premier Chapter — Sutherlin FFA; Premier Exhibitor — Karleigh Schoonover, Sutherlin.
Educational Displays
Champion Agriculture Informative Display — Margaret Byle, Elkton; Reserve Champion Agriculture Informative Display — Grace Whitley, Elkton; Champion Agriculture Persuasive Display — Angelina Barrett, Sutherlin; Champion Agriscience Display — Aurora Cheatham and Jacob Carillo, Sutherlin; Reserve Champion Agriscience Display — Savannah Reed, Oakland; Champion Leadership Display — Sidney Williams, Sutherlin; Reserve Champion Leadership Display — Collin Hayes, Sutherlin; Premiere Chapter Exhibit — Sutherlin FFA.
Landscape
Grand Champion — Sutherlin FFA; Reserve Grand Champion — Douglas FFA
Presentations
Champion Presentation — Nolan Carson, Sutherlin; Reserve Champion Presentation — Johanna Simonson, Oakland.
FFA Results
Jersey cattle
Junior yearling heifer — Tayla Swearingen, Elkton; senior yearling heifer — Megan Baird, Oakland.
Holstein cattle
Junior heifer calf — Nehemiah Dunnavant, Glide; cow, 5 years and older — Nehemiah Dunnavant, Glide; dam and daughter — Nehemiah Dunnavant, Glide.
Hereford cattle
Steer calf — Sophie Strong, Glide; junior bull calf — Josie Maddux, South Umpqua; cow, born July 1, 2013 to June 30, 2017 — first place Josie Maddux, South Umpqua, second place Sophie Strong, Glide, third place Jacob Dunnavant, Glide; cow (from class 8-10) and calf (from class 2 or 5) — first place Josie Maddux, South Umpqua, second place Sophie Strong, Glide.
Angus cattle
Heifer, early junior yearling — Morgan Vincent, Glide.
Crossbreed cattle
Heifer, late junior yearling — Gracie-Mae Jones, Oakland; heifer, early junior yearling — Colby Powell, Douglas.
Market Steers
First place — Jack Mornarich and Malachi Dunnavant, Glide, Gracie-Mae Jones, Oakland; second place Moriah Michaels, Days Creek, Joshua Hulse, Glide; Brooke Edmonson, Oakland; third place Sophie Strong, Glide, Tyler Organ and Brandon Byrd, Glide; fourth place Bailey Mast, Oakland, Morgan Vincent, Glide, Natalya Lane, Douglas; fifth place Josie Maddux, South Umpqua, Madison Fouts, Douglas, Allee Wheeler, South Umpqua; sixth place Illyssa Auty and Caleb Auty, Glide, Nyomi Mohlsick, Roseburg; seventh place Ashley Harvey and Nehemiah Dunnavant, Glide, Kelsen Stoffal, Douglas.
Suffolk sheep
Fall Ewe Lamb — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Spring Ewe Lamb — Johanna Simonson, Oakland; Yearling Ewe — first place Johanna Simonson, Oakland, second and third place Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Aged Ewe — first place Justina Pynch, Glide, second place Olivia Dedmon, Roseburg, third and fourth place Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Ewe with production records — Olivia Dedmon, Roseburg, Johanna Simonson, Oakland; Spring ram lamb — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Ewe and progeny — Johanna Simonson, Oakland; Get of sire — Austin VanHouten, Oakland.
Dorset sheep
Fall Ewe Lamb — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Spring Ewe Lamb — first place Justina Pynch, Glide, second and third place Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Yearling ewe — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Aged ewe — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Spring ram lamb — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Young flock — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Breeders flock — Austin VanHouten, Oakland.
White face influenced crossbreed sheep
Spring ewe lamb — Lakota Shidel, Douglas; Yearling ewe — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Aged ewe — Austin VanHouten, Oakland.
Black face influenced crossbreed sheep
Fall ewe lamb — first place Ramsey Wilfong, Sutherlin, second place Megan Baird, Oakland, third and fourth place Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Spring ewe lamb — first place Megan Baird, Oakland, Alisha Moos, Sutherlin, third place Ramsey Wilfong, Sutherlin, fourth place Amelia Murphy, Glide, fifth place Lesley Manor, Douglas; Yearling ewe — first place Justina Pynch, Glide, second and third place Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Aged ewe — first and second place Austin VanHouten, Oakland; wether (Angora only) Megan Baird, Oakland; Get of sire — Austin VanHouten, Oakland.
Natural colored sheep
Spring ewe lamb — first and second place Maya Weil, Oakland, third place Justina Pynch, Glide.
Suffolk sheep
Ram — Austin VanHouten, Oakland, ewe — Austin VanHouten, Oakland.
Dorset sheep
Ram — Austin VanHouten, Oakland, ewe — Austin VanHouten, Oakland.
Nubian goats
Mature doe 5 years and older — Chaeli Mathews, South Umpqua; Goat herd, 2 females — first and second place Lillian Copelin, South Umpqua.
Other dairy goat breeds
Dry yearling doe — first place Kimberly Brock, Roseburg, second place Chaeli Mathews, South Umpqua, third place Lillian Copelin, South Umpqua; Mature 2 year old doe — Audrey VanHouten, Oakland; Mature doe 3 years old and under 5 — Chaeli Mathews, South Umpqua.
Dairy goat crossbreeds
Dry yearling doe and Goat herd, 2 female — Austin VanHouten, Oakland.
Hampshire pigs
Senior gilt — Olivia North, Glide
Pig cross breeds
February GiltFirst place — Timothy Coffel, Douglas; second place Tyler Boyer-Right, Glendale; third place Hannah Quimby, Glide; fourth place Emma Freeman, Douglas; fifth place Landen Lane, Douglas; sixth place Clay Mornarich, Glide.
January GiltFirst place — Olivia McCurdy, Roseburg; second place Amelia Murphy, Glide; third place Brooke Edmonson, Oakland.
Senior GiltFirst place — Joseph Buchholz, Oakland.
Single feeder hog (under 225 pounds)First place — Allison Lavorico, Glide; second place Kaylie Hall, Douglas; third place Olivia North, Glide; fourth place Emily Lavorico, Glide; fifth place Kelli Jackson, Douglas.
Market Hogs 225-285 pounds
Single market hogsFirst place — Aysiah Candelaria, Samantha Caldwell, Karleigh Schoonover and Jacob Carrillo, Sutherlin, Clay Mornarich and Alyssa Malek, Glide, Isiah Boling, Days Creek; Second place — Lesley Manor, Emma Freeman and Jacob Huse, Douglas, Cyndal Brown, Days Creek, Kaitlyn Flick and Aisia Carrillo, Sutherlin, Joseph Buchholz, Oakland; Third place — Shakiya Candelaria, Skyler Harrington, Tegan Schoonover, Tommy Williams, Cale Wiley and Abigail Masterfield, Sutherlin, Madelyn Harmon, South Umpqua; Fourth place — Lindsey Smith and Osten Forney, Douglas, Garrett Edwards, Sutherlin, Isaac Haswell and Kaeden Stever, Days Creek, Olivia McCurdy, Roseburg; Fifth place — Zach Lor and Ethan Yarbrough, Sutherlin, Kennedy Warmbo, Glendale, Cole Poore, Jacob Butterfield and Timothy Coffel, Douglas, Kaylee OSullivan, South Umpqua; Sixth place — Landen Lane, Ken Holveck, Nevaeh Poore, Chase Mickle and Kaylie Hall Douglas, Sadie Olson, Elkton, Nyevilann Carlile, Oakland; Seventh place — Madison Brown, Sutherlin, Lexi Hall, Douglas, Kandasii Philips, Glide, Clairity Terrell, Elkton.
Carcass Hogs
First place — Nevaeh Poore, Douglas; Second place — Kaylee OSullivan, South Umpqua; Third place — Ken Holveck, Douglas; Fourth place — Chase Mickle, Douglas; Fifth place — Madelyn Harmon, South Umpqua; Sixth place — Sadie Olson, Elkton.
Heavyweight rabbit breeds
Junior Doe — first and third place — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; second and fourth place — Audrey VanHouten, Oakland; Intermediate doe — first place — Nicole Forristall, Roseburg, second place — Grace A Urbach, Roseburg; Senior doe — first place — Austin VanHouten, Oakland, second place — Nicole Forristall, Roseburg, third place — Audrey VanHouten, Oakland, fourth and fifth place — Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Junior buck first place — Austin VanHouten, Oakland, second place — Audrey VanHouten, Oakland; senior buck — first and second place — Austin VanHouten, Oakland.
Lightweight rabbit breeds
Junior doe — first place Nicole Forristall, Roseburg, second place Austin VanHouten, Oakland; Senior doe — first place Austin VanHouten, Oakland, second place — Hannah Quimby, Glide, third place — Audrey VanHouten, Oakland, fourth place — Hannah Quimby, Glide, fifth place — Austin VanHouten, Oakland, sixth place — Hannah Quimby, Glide, seventh place — Nicole Rammage, Roseburg, ninth place — Kelli Jackson, Douglas, 10th place — Kaylea Frost, Roseburg; Senior buck — first and third place — Austin VanHouten, Oakland, second place — Kaylee Simonson, Oakland.
American hen
First place — Tyler Organ, Glide.
Other hen breeds
First place — Karleigh Schoonover, Sutherlin; second place — Austin VanHouten, Oakland.
Single comb clean legged hen
First place — Austin VanHouten, Oakland.
Turkeys, old female
First place — Austin VanHouten, Oakland.
Ducks, old male and old female
First place — Austin VanHouten, Oakland.
Pigeons, old male
First place — Austin VanHouten, Oakland.
Fruits and Nuts
Fruits — First and second place — Austin VanHouten, Oakland and Karleigh Schoonover, Sutherlin; third place — Karleigh Schoonover, Sutherlin.
Annuals and Perenials or Cut Flowers
Second place — Austin VanHouten, Oakland
Foliage or House plants
Second place — Hailey Boehn, Sutherlin; third place — Aryana Ramirez-Reyes and Grace Marreu, Sutherlin.
Fresh floral arrangement
First place — Ellie Kenagy and Audrey Templeton, Oakland; second and third place — Tayla Swearingen, Elkton.
Dairy cattle showmanship
Beginngers — Tayla Swearingen, Elkton; Advanced — first place — Megan Baird, Oakland, second place —Nehemiah Dunnavant, Glide.
Beef cattle showman
Novice — first place — Caleb Auty, Glide, second place — Nyomi Mohlsick, Roseburg, third place — Ashley Harvey, Glide, fourth place — Illyssa Auty, Glide, fifth place — Kelsen Stoffal, Douglas; Beginners — first place — Gracie-Mae Jones, Oakland and Josie Maddux, South Umpqua, second place — Joshua Hulse, Glide and Allee Wheeler, South Umpqua, third place — Jack Mornarich, Jacob Dunnavant and Morgan Vincent, Glide, fourth place — Colby Powell, Douglas; Advanced — first place — Brooke Edmonson and Bailey Mast, Oakland, second place — Sophie Strong and Nehemiah Dunnavant, Glide, third place — Moriah Michaels, Days Creek, fourth place — Brandon Byrd, Glide and Natalya Lane, Douglas, fifth place — Madison Fouts, Douglas and Tyler Organ, Glide.
Swine showmanship
Novice — first place Shakiya Candelaria and Kaitlyn Flick, Sutherlin, second place Karleigh Schoonover, Sutherlin and Allison Lavorico, Glide, third place Lesley Manor, Douglas, fourth place Lexi Hall, Douglas and Samantha Caldwell, Sutherlin, fifth place Jacob Butterfield and Chase Mickle, Douglas, sixth place Hannah Quimby, Glide, Osten Forney, Douglas and Kennedy Warmbo, Glendale; Beginners — first place Amelia Murphy, Glide and Olivia McCurdy, Roseburg, second place Clay Mornarich, Glide and Joseph Buchholz, Oakland, third place Ethan Yarbrough, Sutherlin and Landen Lane, Douglas, fourth place Kelli Jackson and Emma Freeman, Douglas, fifth place Tyler Boyer-Right, Glendale and Kaylee OSullivan, South Umpqua; Advanced — first place Tegan Schoonover, Sutherlin, Brooke Edmonson and Nyevilann Carlile, Oakland, Alyssa Malek, Glide, second place Sadie Olson, Elkton, Kaeden Stever, Days Creek, Kaylie Hall, Douglas, Jacob Carrillo, Sutherlin, third place Aisia Carrillo, Aysiah Candelaria, Angelina Barrett and Garrett Edwards, Sutherlin, fourth place Abigail Masterfield and Zach Lor, Sutherlin, Emily Lavorico, Glide, Ken Holveck, Douglas, fifth place Madison Brown, Cale Wiley and Skyler Harrington, Sutherlin, Olivia North, Glide, sixth place Tommy Williams, Sutherlin, Lindsey Smith, Douglas, Cyndal Brown, Days Creek, Madelyn Harmon, South Umpqua, seventh place Timothy Coffel and Nevaeh Poore, Douglas, Isiah Boling, Days Creek, Kandasii Philips, Glide. eighth place Jacob Huse and Cole Poore, Douglas, Clairity Terrell, Elkton.
Sheep showman
Novice — first place Maya Weil, Oakland, second place Kymalin Steidl, Douglas, third place Lesley Manor, Douglas; Beginners — first place Amelia Murphy, Glide, second place Justina Pynch, Glide, third place Alisha Moos, Sutherlin, fourth place Olivia Dedmon, Roseburg; Advanced — first place Megan Baird, Oakland, second place Ramsey Wilfong, Sutherlin, third place Johanna Simonson, Oakland, fourth place Austin VanHouten, Oakland.
Dairy goats showmanship
Beginners — first place Audrey VanHouten, Oakland, second place Lillian Copelin, South Umpqua, third place Kimberly Brock, Roseburg, fourth place Chaeli Mathews, South Umpqua; Advanced — first place Austin VanHouten, Oakland.
Rabbits showmanship
Novice — first place Nicole Rammage, Roseburg, second place Kaylea Frost, Roseburg; Beginners — first place Hannah Quimby, Glide, second place Audrey VanHouten, Oakland, third place Grace A Urbach, Roseburg; Advanced — first place Austin VanHouten, Oakland, second place Nicole Forristall, Roseburg, third place Kaylee Simonson, Oakland, fourth place Kelli Jackson, Douglas.
Poultry showmanship
Novice — first place Karleigh Schoonover, Sutherlin; Advanced — first place Austin VanHouten, Oakland, second place Tyler Organ, Glide.
Meat goats showmanship
Novice — first place Kymalin Steidl, Douglas, second place Harley Gordon, Douglas, third place Kaitlynn Marcisz, Douglas, fourth place Kendra Hanks, Douglas; Beginners — first place Amelia Murphy, Glide; Advanced — first place Austin VanHouten, Oakland, second place Sadie Olson, Elkton, fourth place Joshua Hulse, Glide and Kaylie Hall, Douglas.
Theme of your choice
Entry, your choice — first place Sutherlin FFA; second place Douglas FFA; third place Roseburg FFA; fouth place Elkton FFA.
Boer goats
Junior doe kid — first place Amelia Murphy, Glide, second and fifth place Kaitlynn Marcisz, Douglas, third place Harley Gordon, Douglas, fourth place Kendra Hanks, Douglas; Junior buck kid — first place Kendra Hanks, Douglas, second place Harley Gordon, Douglas, third place Kaitlynn Marcisz, Douglas; Intermediate doe kid — first place Sadie Olson, Elkton, second and fourth place Austin VanHouten, Oakland, third place Joshua Hulse, Glide; Yearling doe — first and sixth place Austin VanHouten, Oakland, second place Joshua Hulse, Glide, third place Amelia Murphy, Glide, fourth place Kaitlynn Marcisz, Douglas, fifth place Kendra Hanks, Douglas; Mature doe, 3-5 years old — first place Harley Gordon, Douglas, second place Sadie Olson, Elkton; Wether goat — first, second and third place Sadie Olson, Elkton; Dam and daughter — first place Amelia Murphy, Glide and Sadie Olson, Elkton, second place Harley Gordon, Douglas, third place Kaitlynn Marcisz and Harley Gordon, Douglas, fourth place Austin VanHouten, Oakland, fifth place Kendra Hanks, Douglas; Goat herd, 2 female goats — second place Joshua Hulse, Glide.
Crossbreed goats
Junior doe kid, Junior buck kid, Mature doe, 5 years and older, Dam and daughter — first place Kymalin Steidl, Douglas.
Agricultural/Natural Resources
Novice (ninth grade) — first place Ellie Witten, Oakland and Mason Fulton, Sutherlin, second place Ashley Radmer, Sutherlin and Marcus Carlson, Oakland, third place Josiah Murphy, Sutherlin and Chayla Rodriguez, Oakland, fourth place Jasmine Reeser, Oakland and Kaitlyn Flick, Sutherlin, fifth place Jolyn Vogel Hunt, Oakland and Emaly McBroom, Sutherlin, sixth place Rachel Kasal, Oakland and Tianna Murphy, Sutherlin, seventh place Callista Dake, Oakland; Beginner (10th grade) — first place Margaret Byle, Elkton, second place Tayla Swearingen, Elkton; Advanced (11th or 12th grade) — first place Jacob Reinwald and Mattison Hobgood, Sutherlin, Grace A Urbach, Roseburg, Grace Whitley, Elkton, second place Madison Offord and Ethan Schmid, Sutherlin, Sadie Olson, Elkton, Madylyn Harmon, South Umpqua, third place Austin VanHouten, Oakland, Angelique Perrone, Elkton, Sydnee Tilley and Ethan Schmid, Sutherlin, fourth place Regan Leatherwood and Angelina Barrett, Sutherlin, fifth place Megan Carrillo and Hannah Jarman, Sutherlin.
Agricultural/Natural Resources — Persuasive
Advanced (11th and 12th grade) — first place Angelina Barrett, Sutherlin; second place Kirstyn Thomas, Sutherlin; third place Jacob Reinwald and Garrett Edwards, Sutherlin.
Agriscience
Beginning (10th grade) — first place Savannah Reed, Oakland, Mariah Summer and Isabelle, Sutherlin, Aurora Cheatham and Jacob, Sutherlin, second place Madison Brown and Teghan, Sutherlin, Savannah McHugill, Sutherlin, Johanna Simonson, Oakland, third place Aubrey Templeton, Oakland, Alex Maxwell, Oakland, Katie Price and Libby Whited, Sutherlin, fourth place Aubrey Brownson, Oakland, Keith Sorenson and Kaitlyn, Oakland, Shianne Kelm, Oakland, fifth place Audrey Hughey, Oakland, Shyla Hunt and Sterling Foster, Sutherlin, Tayler Webb, Oakland, sixth place Emma Dayge, Oakland, Collin Bodine and Kolbi, Sutherlin, Taylor Yard, Oakland, seventh place Coby Feagins and Daniel, Sutherlin, Alyssa Thornton, Oakland, Keegan Lahey and Matt Carrillo, Sutherlin, eighth place Aryana Ramirez-Reyes, Sutherlin, Bryson Terrell, Oakland; Advanced (11th and 12th grade) — first place Mattison Hobgood, Sutherlin, second place Madison Offord, Sutherlin, third place Jacob Reinwald, Sutherlin, fourth place Aysiah Candelaria, Sutherlin.
Leadership
Novice (ninth grade) — first place Collin Hayes and Sidney Williams, Sutherlin; second place Erin Eslinger and Ash’lynn Radford, Sutherlin; third place Lyane Ellsworth and Josiah Murphy, Sutherlin; fourth place Ethan Yarbrough and Oston Connors, Sutherlin; fifth place Jason January, Sutherlin.
Trailers
Under 3500 pounds GVW — first place Gavin Eastwood and Jake, Sutherlin; second place Oakland FFA; third place Morgan Vincent, Glide.
Large construction
Metal — first place Kyler Wells and Bryce Olsen, Sutherlin, second place AJ Weaver, Oakland; Wood and metal — first place Sutherlin, second place Caleb Chastain and Gavin, Oakland.
Medium construction
Metal — first place Thomas Yearous and Gunnar, Elkton, third place Morgan Vincent, Glide, fourth place Treaven Slope, Glide, fifth place Zach Cummings, Oakland, sixth place Matt Bean, Oakland; Wood — first place Case Wells, Sutherlin, second and third place Nyevi Carlile, Oakland; Wood and metal — first place Tucker Clement, Sutherlin, second place Grace Urbach, Roseburg, third place Skyler Harrington, Sutherlin, fourth place Case Wells, Sutherlin.
Small construction
Metal — first place Nicole Forristall, Roseburg, second place Kyler Wells, Sutherlin, third and fourth place Will Singleton, Sutherlin; Wood — first and fourth place Regan Leatherwood, Sutherlin, second place AJ Weaver, Oakland, third place Hannah Kruse, Elkton, fifth place Nicole Forristall, Roseburg, sixth place Brooke Edmonson, Oakland.
Computer Aided Machining
Metal — first place Kyler Wells, Sutherlin; Wood — first place Shakiya Candelaria, Sutherlin, second and third place Libby Whited, Sutherlin.
Beginning Presentations
First place — Johanna Simonson, Oakland; second place Aubrey Templeton, Oakland; third place Sterling Foster, Sutherlin.
Advanced Presentations
First place — Nolan Carson, Sutherlin; second place Sadie Olson, Elkton; third place Megan Baird, Oakland; fourth place Sydnee Tilley, Sutherlin; fifth place Zach Lor, Sutherlin; sixth place Aisia Carrillo, Sutherlin; seventh place Alyssa McCormick, Sutherlin.
