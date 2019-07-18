WINCHESTER — A fictional plane crash stranded children on Skull Island, with only one way to escape, in this week’s Roseburg Summer Fun summer camp organized by Umpqua Community College.
Jumanji the Sequel campers were divided into three groups, each with an adult guide and a team leader, chosen at the start of each day by their peers.
Each group searched for a gold key to start a boat left behind by smugglers, and make their way off Skull Island.
A team leader rolled dice to move their game piece on a map until they landed on a square that came with an activity to complete. If two teams ended up on the same square on the board, there would be a challenge.
Teams that completed the activity or won a challenge would get a clue. The clue would help them move up in rank from greenhorns to scout to forager and, finally, warriors.
As warriors, they got clues on where to look for a gold key hidden somewhere on the UCC campus, or Skull Island as it was known this week.
“I designed it in a way that they find it on the last day and don’t run out of activities,” said Game Master Isaac Ashby. It’s Ashby’s second year organizing the camp.
The game room has all the pieces they need to complete activities and challenges. Moving up in rank also gives them more activities to compete in. Each group has its own room to complete activities, think of strategies or try to figure out the clues.
On Wednesday, the Bald Eagles took on the Unstoppables in a water balloon challenge.
“Our strategy is don’t press too hard and keep it up by your hip, because I think that’ll be a little bit easier,” 9-year-old Shelby Atterbury said.
Bald Eagle team member Axel Williams, 9, said: “We stopped them before so their name doesn’t make any sense.”
Axel teamed up with 10-year-old Skyler Plumb-Taylor in the challenge. They stood back-to-back with a water balloon squeezed between them trying to move from one end of the field to the other.
The team fell short on the first try.
“It’s pretty hard,” Unstoppables’ 8-year-old team leader Kylee Schuyler said of the water balloon challenge. “Other challenges have been a lot easier.”
“You have to let it rest on your behind,” Skyler advised his teammates.
That tactic seemed to work as the Bald Eagles defeated the Unstoppables, at least in the challenge. It’s unclear who won the impromptu water balloon fight that broke out seconds later.
Some of those other activities included crab soccer, kickball, parachute launches, tag and building rockets.
Bald Eagles, Unstoppables and Little Tiny Devils will all take part in the Game Master Challenge ‘Fruit Ninja,’ where campers will throw a deck of cards into half a water melon with the intent that the cards stick into the watermelon flesh.
Ashby said that as the camp comes to a close he will give out more clues and nudges to help get all teams closer to the gold key, and a way off the island.
“Somebody has to win,” Ashby said. “Last year they found the key with an hour to go on the last day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.