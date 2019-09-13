Students from Fir Grove Elementary School took turns Friday walking to Pete’s Drive-In to get ice cream with their classroom.
It’s been an ongoing tradition between the school and the business, whose owner, Darrell Orth, was a student at Fir Grove.
“Some of the best days of my life were at that school,” Orth said. “Sometimes, the little things are the things you remember. I want to help them have good memories.”
First grader Lexi Andrews recently moved to Roseburg and said she’d only ever eaten ice cream in California. After just a few licks, she determined the chocolate ice cream was better than any ice cream she’d had before.
Damian Duck said the chocolate-vanilla swirl cone was “really, really hundred double delicious.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.