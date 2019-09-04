Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon and Director of Teaching and Learning Michelle Knee literally laid down the red carpet about 15 minutes before students were scheduled to arrive at Fir Grove Elementary School on Tuesday.
Several administrators joined Fir Grove staff in welcoming students back to school with an abundance of cheer.
For Cordon and Knee, that meant helping lay down red butcher paper in front of the school to serve as the red carpet for arriving students.
When they were done, district administrators lined up with Fir Grove teachers and staff along West Harvard Avenue with pompoms and signs to cheer students on as they came by in cars, buses and on foot.
“We’re really excited to be back at school,” Fir Grove Principal Lisa Dickover said. “We just want to start of positive.”
That’s exactly the feeling that third grader Suriah Clarno had.
“It made me feel happy,” she said.
Some other students were a little confused as to why the teachers were doing that. In fact, third grader Bobby Kelley said it was a bit embarrassing.
“I’ve never had that before,” Bobby said as he walked to school.
Bobby was a bit nervous to start the new school year, but was looking forward to recess and seeing friends again.
Fifth grader Abraham Berry said he was looking forward to battle of the books, while his classmate Jayden Devlin said she was going to try to do better at homework to get ready for middle school.
