In the essay "The Decay of Lying," essayist Oscar Wilde wrote, "Life imitates art far more than art imitates life."
More than a century later at Fir Grove Elementary School in Roseburg, fourth graders are creating art which reinforces life.
A shadow box mounted on the wall of the Fir Grove library displays the 1,000 paper origami cranes made by Wesley Rea's fourth grade class in 2020. At first, it stood alone, until Rea's 2021 class completed another 1,000 paper cranes, this time displayed in a curtain-like design hanging from a rod and draped around the original display.
Why origami for art class? Why cranes?
"I tend to gravitate to fables and stories that students maybe haven't heard before," the 33-year-old Rea said.
Teaching fourth grade, many of his students — either 10 or 11 years old — are not familiar with the story of the 1,000 paper cranes.
The crane is considered a holy creature in Japanese culture, and is said to live for 1,000 years. In some stories it is believed that the 1,000 cranes must be completed within one year and they must all be made by the person (or group of people), upon whom the gods will grant one wish at the end.
Sadako Sasaki was not so lucky.
As the United States attempted to end World War II in the Pacific Theatre, two atomic bombs were transported to Japan. Sadako was 2 years old when one of those bombs was dropped on Hiroshima in August 1945. The shockwave blasted her from her home, and her grandmother perished in the explosion.
Sadako would be hospitalized for the next 10 years, battling various illnesses related to the nuclear fallout. As she battled leukemia, she took on a challenge of folding the 1,000 paper cranes, which is largely believed to be where the tradition of the paper cranes began. Sadako died in October 1955 at age 12.
Rea read that book with his class when he himself was in the fourth grade and was taken by the thought of origami cranes.
"I tried so hard to fold the crane that I got so completely frustrated that I threw everything out," Rea said with a laugh. "Twenty years later, it was a little easier."
Rea started teaching fourth grade at Fir Grove in 2018, and as anyone can expect, being a teacher in the past half-decade has been a challenge.
However, during that fall, he would read to his class the book "Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes," written by Canadian-American author Eleanor Coerr. The book would lead to he and his students learning the art of origami, and a bigger idea took hold.
Jordan Stamper, a 10-year-old who was in Rea's class last school year, said she enjoyed the project.
"We were all learning together," Stamper said of the crane folding process. "There were videos on how to make them and I did a bunch at home."
"The subject matter is maybe a little heavy, but Sadako is a similar age (to Rea's students) and here's what happened," Rea said. "Then, 'What do you think about it?'"
This year's class has already completed an estimated 360 paper cranes, and Rea figures the 1,000 paper cranes project could be completed before Christmas break.
