ASHLAND — The Tutunov Piano Series will feature guest pianist Sofya Gulyak on Tuesday, at the Southern Oregon University Music Recital Hall.
Presented by the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University, the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., in-person and will be simultaneously live-streamed over the Oregon Center for the Arts YouTube Channel.
A native of Kazan, Tatarstan, Russia Sofya Gulyak is not only an award-winning international performer, and recording artist, but also the first woman in history to win the Leeds International Piano Competition, winning the first prize and the Princess Mary Gold Medal with distinction.
“We are truly delighted to bring this award-winning pianist to SOU” said Alexander Tutunov, the namesake of the Series. “This program will showcase Ms. Gulyak’s intense virtuosity and technical brilliance, woven with a depth of tone and sensitive passion. A true demonstration of what it takes to be a Leeds Competition winner, one of the most intense and prestigious events in the world’s piano industry.”
Gulyak will also perform at Oregon State University a few days prior to the concert in Ashland. “This concert will be an unforgettable experience, don’t miss it,” said Tutunov.
Gulyak’s resume includes prizes from many prestigious piano competitions, a long list of world-renowned orchestras she has performed with, and a recording list of most of Russia’s famous composers’ works.
The program is an ambitious one. Guyak will open the evening with Clara Schumann’s “Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann, Op. 20” followed by Robert Schumann’s Allegro in B minor, Op. 8. Liszt’s Transcendental Etude #12, and Chasse-Neige followed by Brahams’ Four Klavierstücke, Op. 119.
Following intermission, the program will continue with Rachmaninoff’s Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op. 42, Scriabin’s Vers la flamme, Op. 72, and conclude with the Firebird Suite by Stravinsky.
Tickets for the Tutunov Piano Series are available in-person at the OCA Box Office Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. on the Southern Oregon University Campus. Reserved seats are $25 per person; $20 for seniors.
Live-stream link is $20 per household. For online tickets: sou.universitytickets.com or call the OCA Box Office at 541-552-6348.
