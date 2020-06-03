School bus drivers honored the class of 2020 on Friday at Roseburg High School, by bringing 22 buses into the parking lot and spelling out 2020 in the parking lot.
“Some of these kids have been coming to school for 12 years on the bus,” Roseburg Public Schools Chief Operations Officer Cheryl Northam said, adding that students form connections with the people who drive them to school each day.
First Student, the bus company contracted with Roseburg Public Schools, contacted the school district about the tribute.
“I think it’s so awesome,” Northam said.
It took about two days to get the logistics worked out for the display, which barely fit into the parking lot.
First Student has had a contract to provide school bus services with the Roseburg school district since 2016. Many of the bus drivers who worked for the previous school bus provider, Durham, transferred to First Student in 2016 and kept seeing the same children they’d been transporting.
Local First Student representatives were unable to comment on the display due to company policy. Representatives from the First Student headquarters in Cincinnati did not return a phone call from The News-Review.
First Student driver Dean Dutton took drone photos of the display in the morning, which were shared on the school district’s various social media pages. Some of the images, without the high school in the background, were also shared with other school districts in the area who contract with First Student.
The school bus company has also continued to help provide meals to students during the school closures due to coronavirus.
