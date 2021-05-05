GLIDE — All three Glide school board positions up for reelection had two candidates when the filing deadline came around. Since then, Kara Weber has withdrawn from the race, leaving five people to vie for three positions.
Jeffery Brown will now be unopposed in his quest for seat 2 on the school board. Brown is running on a platform that focuses mainly on bringing more career technical education to the school district
Incumbents Candice Voynick and Dan Metz each face competition for their current seat. Voynick will be up against Kris Malek for the No. 3 position and Brown is up against Rebecca Beam for seat 5.
The Glide Education Association asked each candidate to answer 10 questions. The News-Review received those answers and followed up with each of the candidates.
Jeffery Brown
Brown wants to work to create a thriving community that is preparing all students for success.
"Glide School District has done a great job preparing our kids for college," he said. "I believe we can provide additional options to guide them to a better future by also focusing on CTE courses and skilled trades."
Brown said he would like to engage in open conversations to make sure he can effectively represent the interests of the stakeholders in developing board policies.
Brown said, "Typically, the biggest challenge to any board of trustees is to balance financial conservation with the need to provide the best education and school campuses possible." He added that other challenges include balancing student safety with health guidelines and communication between the district and the community.
Brown is a manager for Pacific Power and owner of JB2 Construction LLC and JB Environmental Services LLC.
Candice Voynick
Voynick said she wants to continue to be on the board, because she wants to make sure students have equitable access to education and the district employees are provided with appropriate funding and tools to do their jobs to the best of their abilities.
"Equitable access means addressing or removing barriers such as limitations due to socioeconomic status, behavioral and mental health needs of students, basic health care including nutritional needs, special education and English as a second language," she said.
Voynick's focus will be on five important issues; Continuing to ensure students and staff are learning in person while staying healthy and safe, supporting a school resource officer, developing a strategic plan, changing and enhancing the superintendent evaluation process, and focusing on equity and diversity.
In her idea of a strategic plan, a student representative would be actively involved with the school board, and there will be quarterly update meetings with the superintendent.
Voynick is a licensed clinical social worker with Umpqua Health Newton Creek, who holds a master's degree in social work from Portland State University.
She said, "I would like to clear up people's perception as they think I have certain political views because I finished high school in California." She grew up along the West Coast as her father was in the Navy for 26 years. She has been committed to community service for more than 20 years.
"I have no personal or political agenda other than to serve the community and support public education," she said.
Kris Malek
Malek said he enjoys being a part of the Glide community and wants to give back instead of just being content with what the community can provide to him.
His priorities are transparency, accountability and communications between the board and parents, community members and teachers.
"I think it's fairly obvious the biggest challenge of our current school board is their lack of ability to communicate with parents," Malek said. "The distrust between the school board and parents has to be repaired."
Malek added that other challenges include the budget and finding an appropriate response to COVID-19 guidelines to benefit the students and school district.
Malek has been a law enforcement officer in the City of Myrtle Creek for 17 years. He has an associate degree in elementary education from Umpqua Community College.
Dan Metz
Metz said he's running for reelection, because he wants to continue the fight to maintain the values of the community within the school district.
"There is a concerted effort in the State of Oregon to force the values of larger, urban communities onto those of us in smaller, rural communities," he said.
Metz said that the first priority is getting through the COVID-19 crisis, but facilities and future planning are at the top on his list of things to focus on.
He also added that state legislated policies have taken up some time, and as the board chair, he has helped the district in the fight against bad bills and find allies in Salem and throughout the state to help with this effort.
Metz is the highway manager for the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Rebecca Beam
Beam said she is running because she wants to become more involved in the school district's decision making process, particularly curriculum and the school budget.
"Our children's education and learning environment will be my top priorities," Beam said. "The school board plays a very important role in our children's education and I would like to work with the school board, administrators and teachers to promote a healthy learning opportunity for the kids attending the Glide school district."
Beam said she would like to see music and home economics returned to the schools.
"I hire a lot of young people to work in Alaska and I see a lot of them not knowing basic domestic skills, like cooking, cleaning, running a washing machine, or being able to manage a checking account," Beam said. "When kids become adults and venture into society I feel they need to know the basic skills for taking care of themselves."
Beam is the operations manager of Rainbow King Lodge in Iliamna, Alaska. She is also a self-employed cattle rancher and part owner of Fins & Feathers Guide Service.
