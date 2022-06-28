This is the third of a six-part series exploring the various programs, classes and professional advice available to area residents from Oregon State University Extension Service in Douglas County. For more information, call 541-672-4461, go online at www.extension.oregonstate.edu/douglas or visit the Extension office at 1134 S.E. Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Visit the Food Hero website at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/foodhero.
Jicama doesn’t always make a good first impression.
The homely vegetable caused a stir years ago in Winston’s Brockway Elementary School during a classroom lesson on healthy eating. Only one student, a girl with Hispanic heritage, recognized the veggie sometimes known as a Mexican turnip.
“She was excited to try it, but most of the kids were wondering, ‘What is this weird-looking vegetable?’” recalled teacher Miranda Haaby (pronounced “hobby”). “They were smelling it and touching it.”
Jicama found at least one fan that day. Haaby said she loves it now.
“It’s not something I buy all the time,” she said. “But I’ll get it when I’m in the mood for hummus, to dip.”
Chalk up another victory for Food Hero. The program was developed by Oregon State University Extension Service to help increase fruit and vegetable consumption, especially for state residents who qualify for federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
At Douglas County’s OSU Extension Service office, Food Hero is administered through the Family Community and Health program area’s Nutrition Education component. Home Food Safety and Preservation is another part of the program.
Nutrition Education goals include improving the likelihood that those eligible for SNAP assistance will make healthy food selections and will choose a physically healthy lifestyle, according to Mandy Hatfield, senior instructor and SNAP-Education coordinator. But anybody can go online to find quick, healthy recipes, or visit Food Hero booths at area farmer's markets.
The Extension Service also provides research-based information on safe food handling for canning and other preservation methods.
“We give people new ideas on how to use and store food items,” Hatfield said. “We also give them fun recipe ideas to help them feel successful and not have to spend a lot.”
Hatfield said Food Hero reaches every Douglas County elementary school in some capacity. That could be through site visits, animated YouTube presentations or worksheets delivered by the Douglas Education Service District.
In-person lessons might include Hatfield bringing a cooler filled with celery stalks, showing children what parts of the plant are edible, and then bringing out a dip or cottage cheese to serve with it.
Like Costcos everywhere, Food Hero instructors understand the power of a good sample. Yet this taste-testing has a twist.
Kids are encouraged to explore fruits and veggies through their eyes, noses and fingers. If they feel brave enough, the next step in “food adventuring” is up to them.
“When you take out the fear of being forced to try something, it allows kids to relax and enjoy food in a fun and safe way,” Hatfield said.
One child introduced to parsnips at a Food Hero visit ended up obsessed with them, according to Hatfield. His mother later said the nutrient-rich veggie became a staple on the family grocery list.
Brockway Elementary teacher Haaby has seen Food Hero use its superpowers not only in her classes, but also in the Lookingglass home she shares with husband Kirby and daughter Sydney.
Haaby said one of her goals as a parent has been to ensure her child had the best possible start with healthy foods. Sydney, who turns 8 years old this week, has been visiting the Food Hero booth at the Umpqua Valley Farmers Market with her parents since she was a toddler.
Each week in summer, the booth focuses on a specific fruit or vegetable in season. People who stop by often can get a recipe and sample. Children can collect a voucher that they can turn in at any vendor booth in exchange for fresh produce. This year, that amount will be $3 per child.
“Sydney was not picky when she was little, but she has been a little pickier as the years have gone on,” Haaby said. “But she’ll try anything once, and when she gets to choose the produce, that gives her some control in what she’s eating.”
Thanks to the produce vouchers, the Haaby family savors recipes such as leek and potato soup, which freezes well and can be packed into lunches. The three of them enjoy volunteering at the Food Hero booth in the summer as well.
“It’s kind of fun, getting people to come over,” Sydney said. “I like helping out. I like trying new foods, like in smoothies.”
Haaby said many of her Brockway students come from families with limited incomes. She appreciates that Food Hero gives them access to fresh produce they might otherwise not get.
“People, families, sometimes hesitate to take free food. But it’s available with no catch,” she said.
Haaby added Food Hero gets kids involved in family dinners in a way that’s fun for everyone.
Of course, not every vegetable has its own fan club. One day, Haaby harvested radishes from the school’s small garden and brought them to her students.
“One of my girls said, ‘I know these. They don’t taste like anything and they are spicy.”
Even jicama gets more respect than that.
