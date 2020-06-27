Food Hero was at Umpqua Valley Farmer’s Market last Saturday handing out bags full of goodies, which included fresh herbs, recipes, spice blend samples, and craft activities for kids. They also gave children $2 in vouchers to purchase local produce at the market.
There is an information booth about the Food Hero program at the Farmer’s Market every Saturday. They often have samples, recipes and crafts. Kids can have fun while learning how to be healthy.
Food Hero’s goal is to help Oregonians be healthier by increasing their daily intake of fruits and vegetables.
Food Hero is a social marketing, multi-channel campaign which aims to meet their goals through work at the education level. They also work at the policy, systems and environment levels.
Food Hero is part of the Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed) and was developed by Oregon State University Extension Service and funded by Oregon Department of Human Services, OSU Extension Service and the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.
If you can’t make it to the Farmer’s Market, you can still check them out at FoodHero.org.
With the Food Hero website, you can budget, plan, and create many nutritious and delicious meals.
They have hundreds of kid-friendly recipes that will make the whole family happy and healthy.
