Former Umpqua Community College President Dr. Joseph “Joe” Olson is remembered as kindhearted and someone who could connect with people on all levels.
Olson was the president of UCC from 2011 until 2015 and had spent the last three years in Palm Springs, California, after selling his home in Sutherlin. He died of natural causes on May 18 at his home four days short of his 68th birthday.
Olson’s former wife, Michelle Harding, who now lives in Yakima, Washington, said Olson was a first-generation college student who worked his way through school.
“He was very, very invested in the lives of others and making them better,” Harding said.
Olson started his career in law enforcement and was a Boston police officer. Then he went to work for a police department in St. Petersburg, Florida, for a short time. He decided to go into education and earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Suffolk University in Massachusetts and has a doctorate in education from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.
Olson started his community college career at North Shore Community College in Massachusetts and served in other community colleges for over 25 years, in all four corners of the country. He was Vice President for Student and Administrative Services at Adirondack Community College in New York. Then he worked as Dean of Students at Catawba Valley Community College in North Carolina. He went to Lamar University-Orange in Texas as Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs and he was president of Jefferson Community College in Watertown, New York, where he also worked closely with the U.S. Army at Fort Drum.
Just before taking the job at UCC on May 1, 2011, he spent four years as Vice President for Military, Community, and Economic Development at Copper Mountain College in Joshua Tree, Caifornia.
Olson served on boards for the UCC Foundation, Whipple Foundation Fund, Douglas County Early Learning Hub, and Winston Area Community Partnership.
Olson had a long tradition of service to his community and worked to create safe houses for victims of domestic violence, programs to assist at-risk youth, extensive Chamber of Commerce work, and many other community projects.
Information released from Umpqua Community College indicated that Olson “dramatically enhanced campus climate and collegiality, re-infused community to the campus and region, and identified new funding sources.”
Dan Yoder, who was the Director of IT at the college during Olson’s tenure, said Olson did a lot to bring people together on some contentious issues.
“He was always able to speak with people at their level, and with respect, and I think that tremendously healed some of the issues that UCC had prior to his arrival,” Yoder said. “He had just a vast array of experiences that allowed him to have a deep perspective of the potential opportunities for success and pitfalls, and I think for a good part of his time at UCC, he provided very able leadership.”
Harding said Olson really liked the people at Umpqua Community College.
“He really did value the people that he worked with, and he felt like the community was very invested in education, and I think that was probably his most driving force,” she said.
Olson was a marathon runner and completed 12 races including the Boston Marathon a couple of times. He was a life-long baseball fan and growing up in Boston, he was a die-hard Red Sox fan. He was thrilled to see baseball come back to Umpqua Community College.
“He wanted to bring baseball back to UCC so bad, but there just wasn’t sufficient buy-in by the board at that time,” Yoder said. “He would always check and see how the UCC baseball team was doing.”
“He was a great guy,” Harding said. “He was able to make connections between different people that were very insightful. ... He was very personable, very friendly and very interested in people.”
Olson had one son, Riley, from a previous marriage, but he passed away about six years ago at the age of 21, from a skiing accident.
Harding said Olson had requested his ashes be sent back to Boston where he grew up and where all of his remaining relatives and friends live. No memorial services have been planned.
(2) comments
Joe was a warm, empathetic, people-person. This is sad news.
Great person and appreciated him serving UCC. Thanks, Joe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.