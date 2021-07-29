The Roseburg Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter CU recently announced four Douglas County residents as scholarship recipients.
The $1,250 Darlene Newland Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Quinlan Wedge, a 2020 graduate of Roseburg High School. The award was created in memory of Newland who was a longtime member and lover of the arts. With the award, Wedge will carry on Newland’s love of the arts as she enters her second year as a graphic design major at Western Oregon University in Monmouth. Wedge was known at Roseburg High School for creating a large mural in the school quad honoring diversity and humankind.
Three additional women received the $1,500 scholarships as entering sophomores at Umpqua Community College. Alora Conklin, a 2019 graduate of Roseburg High School, will use the scholarship to help in her studies while pursuing a nursing degree.
Morgan Flanagan, a 2020 graduate of Roseburg, hopes to use her associate arts degree from UCC to open up her own daycare one day. She is a firm believer in getting a degree in the trades, said Roberta Hall, education chairman for PEO Chapter CU.
The third scholarship recipient was Cheyenne Harris, a 2013 graduate of Douglas High School, who plans to obtain her associate arts degree from UCC. She hopes to pursue a nursing degree at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland.
“All of these women are highly motivated and hard-working individuals,” Hall said.
PEO has a long history of assisting young women pursuing higher education. Founded in 1869 by seven women at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, the organization has grown to include several chapters nationwide and in Canada.
Since its founding, PEO has supported over 116,000 women across the globe by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.
Recipients of funding do not need to be members of PEO.
