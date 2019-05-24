Leo Falleni, Nell Constantin, Ryder Lewis and Brenna Carpenter were brought to Melrose Elementary School in a firetruck Friday with a police escort to attend their daily classes.
The twice a year event, coordinated by the Melrose Parent Teacher Action Network, started around 8 a.m. when the lucky winners were picked up.
“It is absolutely thrilling to see all the kids lined up in front of the school to welcome the entourage as it noisily approaches the school,” said Amy Downs, the network’s Box Tops coordinator. “The excitement is palpable and the interactions heartwarming.”
At 8:55 a.m. the firetruck and police escort pulled up to the school, where they made their way to the playground. All Melrose students had a chance to interact with the first responders.
Every Spring and Fall the parent-teacher group organizes a Box Tops drive and children who bring Box Tops to school are entered into a drawing for a firetruck ride. The winners were notified Tuesday.
Box Tops are icons found on a variety of products and schools can collect them to earn 10 cents per Box Top from General Mills.
