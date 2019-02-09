Scholarships available from Scottish Rite
The Roseburg Scottish Rite has announced the availability of four separate $1,000 scholarships for eligiblelocal students.
The scholarships are for the 2019-2020 school year. Applications are available through high school counselors, at Umpqua Community College and at the Masonic Offices, 920 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg.
Deadline is May 15.
Information: Ed Bouwsema, 541-440-4881 or Jim Wright, 541-672-2407.
(1) comment
eligiblelocal students LOL
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.