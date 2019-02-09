Scholarships available from Scottish Rite

The Roseburg Scottish Rite has announced the availability of four separate $1,000 scholarships for eligiblelocal students.

The scholarships are for the 2019-2020 school year. Applications are available through high school counselors, at Umpqua Community College and at the Masonic Offices, 920 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg.

Deadline is May 15.

Information: Ed Bouwsema, 541-440-4881 or Jim Wright, 541-672-2407.

