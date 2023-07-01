Douglas Education Service District’s YouthSpace program is collaborating with Umpqua Community College’s Work-based Integration into Rural Education program to offer free summer activities and field trips for youth.
An ESD release said during July and August, a diverse range of opportunities will be tailored to the interests and passions of local youth. With the support of dedicated staff, the grant-funded program fosters personal growth, community engagement and memorable experiences. Teens will be empowered to develop new stills, explore their potential and forge lifelong friendships.
Highlights of the program include:
Adventure Excursions: This includes hikes at Wolf Creek, visiting the Cascades Rapto Center in Eugene and riding the Hellgate Jetboats. These activities promote teamwork, resilience, and a deeper appreciation for the natural world
Sports and Recreation: Various sports activities including Arrow Tag, bowling, skating and more. Through friendly competition and physical exercise, teens can enhance their athletic abilities while fostering teamwork
Field Trips: Including to Umpqua Community College, local attractions, parks and cultural landmarks. There trips offer an opportunity for area youth to expand their horizons while connecting with peers.
The release said all activities are free of charge and open to all you in the county between the ages of 14 and 18. Space is limited and registration is required. Interested participants can register online at: tinyurl.com/yssummerregistration
They can also call Douglas ESD at 541-440-4777.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.