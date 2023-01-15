BEND — The Oregon State University Center for the Outdoor Recreation Economy will host a six-week slate of free virtual workshops on leadership development for outdoor industry professionals at all career levels.
Called the “Be Bold Conversation Series,” the workshops will be held via Zoom at noon on Feb. 8, Feb. 22, March 8, March 22, April 5 and April 19.
According to the news release, workshop topics include mindset, or the set of beliefs that shape your approach to work and life; personal values; imposter syndrome, which is the doubting of one’s skills and accomplishments; difficult conversations; working through burnout and managing in a hybrid work environment. Attendees are welcome to join individual sessions or the full series.
The sessions will be facilitated by outdoor industry leaders Kristen Freaney and Geer Van Dyke.
Freaney is the former director of the Outdoor Industry Association’s Skip Yowell Future Leadership Academy. Van Dyke is the founder of Windrose Coaching and Mentoring
“We’re thrilled to bring industry experts in leadership like Kristen Freaney and Greer Van Dyke to lead these much needed discussions to build a professional and sustainable future workforce for the outdoor recreation economy,” said Lee Davis, CORE executive director.
The series can be taken as an introduction to CORE’s Outdoor Leadership Certificate program which will open for applications in spring 2023.
