Fremont Middle School in Roseburg partnered with businesses to provide 30 baskets to families of students.
The school announced a raffle for five dinner vouchers from Safeway on Dec. 3, when people from the community asked if they could donate more items.
In all each basket included a meal voucher, two bottles of cider, a family game, a ticket to the Festival of Lights and a voucher for a pie from Kruse Farms.
“Fremont takes great pride in being able to provide opportunities to serve our students and families in a variety of ways, and this was a really special way were able to do that with some very generous community partners,” said Karen Howington, instruction and behavior support specialist.
Donors included Roseburg Forest Products, Roseburg Rotary Club, Kruse Farms, Sherm’s Thunderbird Market, Fremont Leadership, Fremont National Junior Honor Society, and Fremont staff and families.
