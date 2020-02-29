When instructor Rhys Thomas, of Jugglemania, thinks about how to reach middle school students who might consider math, physics or other sciences boring, he has a good idea what to do.
He might throw up his hands or put the right spin on his performance — and then do it again for good measure. It’s just some of the “circus tricks” used by the former Smithsonian artist-in-residence to reach school audiences during presentations sponsored by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.
Thomas performed two Golly-ology assemblies for Fremont Middle School students on Friday. In addition to teaching about mass, balance and what goes up must come down, Thomas tossed in some mentions of math and and archaeology as well. Each assembly culminated with Thomas juggling while walking on a rope and balancing a ball from his mouth.
