Fremont Middle School leadership class students carry boxes of canned goods to a UCAN van Wednesday as the school completes its annual canned food drive. Between cash and canned food the school donated more than $1,400 to UCAN.
Fremont Middle School leadership teacher Michael Hoque adjusts a can in a banana box as he and leadership students help load a UCAN van with the collected goods of the school's annual canned food drive.
UCAN's Lupe Saucedo, left, listens as Fremont Middle School teacher Michael Hoque talks about the schools's canned food drive efforts on Wednesday. More than 40 banana boxes of canned food were donated by the school to UCAN this year.
About 45 banana boxes filled to the brim with canned goods were loaded into vans at Fremont Middle School on Wednesday, marking a successful end to this year's food drive.
The can food drive started with a big goal: receive enough cans or cash equal to 10,000 pounds worth of food. During the next two weeks, students from the leadership class updated the donation count by coloring in the outline of a thermometer hung in the hallway. As donations began pouring in, the thermometer began quickly rising to the top in shades of red and green like a candy cane — with the colors altering per 1,000 pounds worth of food received.
After counting the total number of cans and cash donated, the thermometer reached a boiling point, surpassing the initial goal of 10,000 pounds.
The leadership course, which hosted the fundraiser, is geared at cultivating community leaders and emphasizes volunteer work. Michael Hoque, who has taught the course for the last ten years, said it's important for people to see the contributions students are making.
"We have a great community of support in Douglas County," Hoque said.
Since the start of the fundraiser, he has encouraged students to engage with community members beyond classroom halls. Seventh grader Paisley Woodley said this made her think of setting up a donation stand outside of Sherm's Thunderbird Market. By taking lessons learned from the classroom and her background in pageant events, Woodley successfully helped organize the event while encouraging fellow classmates to join.
"Getting to do more of this is really fun and exciting for me," Woodley said.
This generosity was reiterated by seventh grader Cassia Mattox who said she likes giving back to the community.
All food and money contributions will go directly to the Roseburg UCAN facility where they will be used to help locals. This year's contributions will provide over 7,000 meals for the community, Hoque said.
A very worthwhile project for student citizens. These accomplishments will last them a lifetime. Taking part in civic activities is helping create the community we all want it to be.
