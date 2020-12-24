Fremont Middle School’s Future Business Leaders of America found a creative way to spread joy to Roseburg’s seniors, responsibly and safely.
Members shot videos telling about their favorite thing to do over the holidays. The videos were constructed into a virtual Christmas card. Future Business Leaders of America members brought bright, cheerful posters to eight senior living facilities around Roseburg and the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center. On them was a website address, where the seniors can find a holiday video made just for them.
“I wanted to spread joy to the seniors around the holidays because COVID has made it so they can't see their families," said Kaylee Dykes, a member of Fremont’s FBLA. "I believe they deserve some holiday cheer.”
Ethan Hurley, a member of Fremont’s FBLA, said the reason he participated was to make people happy and help ensure that seniors enjoy their Christmas.
This is Fremont Middle School’s first community service project with it’s newly activated chapter.
"I think the Fremont FBLA chapter is headed for success," said Aiyana Brown, Oregon FBLA’s Rogue Umpqua vice president. "They show tremendous initiative and have go-getter attitudes. The middle-level chapter was started very recently and already has 11 members, has hosted multiple meetings, and has created an amazing community service project. I have no doubt that they will fare well in the Regional Skills Conference coming up, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish in the years to come. You rock Fremont FBLA!”
The chapter is still accepting new members. For more information about the organization or to view the virtual Christmas card, go to www.fremontfbla.org.
“I wanted to make people happy because right now it is hard for seniors because, like my great grandparents who live in a retirement facility, they are all in some form of lockdown," said Bryan Briggs, a Fremont FBLA member. "We can't see them now, and other seniors can't see their family's either, so I want to give them some Christmas Spirit and let them know that we care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.