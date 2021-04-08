Ospreys have had safe places to nest in Roseburg for several years and now the public will be able to spot those nests a little easier with signs that went up in the last few weeks.
Fremont Middle School seventh grader Skylar Knox was instrumental in getting the signs installed.
“A wonderful cooperative effort, but definitely inspired by Skylar,” said Diana Wales, president of the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society.
Skylar, who is a contributing reporter for The News-Review, wrote an article about the ospreys last summer and got in touch with Wales and Kris Ammerman, program manager for City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation for research.
“Diana Wales said that it would be a good idea to have some signage about the ospreys and I asked how we could do that,” Skylar said.
The answer: get permission from the city, create the sign, edit the sign and get sponsorship for the sign.
“With the poles being there, Audubon had been thinking about, talking about — but had never really got around to — working with the city to put up signs on the posts, until Skylar did her article last summer,” Wales said. “That got us to really thinking we needed to do it.”
Ammerman said Skylar wanted to raise awareness for the birds in the area, but also the efforts by the organizations to help the birds.
The City of Roseburg and Pacific Power worked together several years ago to build the nest structures, which also helps keep the birds from building nests on power poles and on the light structures at the nearby baseball fields. Ospreys are protected under federal law, which means the birds, nests or eggs cannot be moved without the approval from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Skylar’s favorite part of the osprey signage is the information about the fledglings.
“Basically I just took some of the information from the article and some from sources online,” Skylar said. “I put in things that people like me would want to know.”
After she designed the horizontal signs to be displayed at Stewart Park, she was asked to make the signs for Gaddis Park vertical — so they could be attached directly to the osprey nesting pole.
The signs are sponsored by the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society, designed by Skylar and edited by Wildlife Safari Education Director Leila Goulet, and installed by the City of Roseburg.
“(Skylar) did a lot. She got most of the information, I just edited it and changed a couple of things,” Goulet said. “She’s amazing. She writes a bunch of articles about Wildlife Safari and will reach out to us every couple of months for information.”
Goulet said while students reach out to her occasionally about book reports or papers, it’s rare to see 12-year-olds involved in formal projects like this. “She’s kind of unique,” Goulet said.
This Saturday, HealTerra is organizing an event in the butterfly garden at Stewart Park that will include a short presentation about the osprey.
At 10:30 a.m., volunteers will be pulling weeds, mulching and cleaning the butterfly garden. At noon, there will be a talk about butterflies by Elkton Community Education Center followed by a presentation from the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society at 12:30 p.m.
Skylar will be there early with the Fremont Future Business Leaders of America, of which she is the president, to help clean the garden.
“I just really like to help out with the community,” Skylar said. “I didn’t know much about osprey. I didn’t know they were here until I wrote the article. I thought it would be great to have signs here, so other people could learn about them as well.”
