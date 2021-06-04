Grace Ipsen wanted to win her school's fundraising challenge, not just because she wants to be principal for the day but also because she truly believes in the cause: Helping Fremont Middle School band teacher Ross Hansen as he battles colon cancer.
"At first it was to be principal for the day," Grace said. "But I also had him as a sixth grade band teacher. Then, after a while, I didn't really care about being principal anymore."
Grace is an eighth grader at Fremont Middle School and poised to win the fundraising competition, as she raised more than $7,500 through a GoFundMe page by Thursday afternoon.
Hansen said he was overwhelmed by the support and was not expecting anything like this. Hansen recently finished his first six-round cycle of chemo, which has shown to be helping.
Fremont Middle School Principal Ben Bentea said Hansen has done an amazing job of connecting with his students, from introducing them to new instruments to getting them ready for high school.
"I think a lot of it just has to do with how well he connects with kids," Bentea said. "Our band programs are probably the highest requested electives that we have on campus, so he's done a really, really good job."
Grace added, "He's really patient. Even with all the sixth graders blaring their instruments as loud as they could, he would not get mad."
Eighth grader Savannah Sanders never had Hansen as a teacher, but said that sometimes she'd stop by his classroom just to talk with him.
"He's really kind. He always listens to what people have to say," Savannah said. "Sometimes I would just go into his classroom and talk to him because he's just like that really nice type of person."
The Fremont Leadership class hosts a fundraiser each year. This year, Bentea made the suggestion that students raise money for Hansen and the students were eager to oblige.
Students have been going out in the community to raise money with prizes for the top fund-raiser and the grade that raises the most money. The goal is to raise $25,000. While the fundraiser ends Friday, the school district will continue to take donations and make sure they get to Hansen. Grace's goal with the GoFundMe is to raise an additional $25,000.
Hansen hasn't been at school recently, but keeps in touch — at least weekly — with Bentea and the substitute teacher who took over his class.
Bentea said he hopes to have Hansen back in the classroom in the fall. "I have him on the master schedule for next year," he said.
In addition to having taught at the middle school for 16 years, Hansen is also an assistant professor at Umpqua Community College and a guitarist.
Grace said that she hoped to take beginning guitar lessons when she starts at the high school in the fall.
But first, she wants to have a pizza party for the students in the developmental learning center when she's named principal for the day. She also wants to pick Savannah as her vice principal.
Grace also won the school's fundraising contest when she was in sixth grade, raising money for veteran housing.
She raised about $1,000 then, but really ramped up her efforts this year by creating the webpage, talking to service organizations, businesses and media.
Grace's mother, Catherine Barry, who is a dermatopathologist, explained how expensive chemotherapy and cancer treatment can be.
"You can burn through $5,000 in a day," Barry said. "We tried to make as much money as we can for him. You don't know what insurance will cover. Teachers have good insurance typically, but you just don't know."
Bentea said Hansen never asked for money, but "knowing how ridiculous the cost is for cancer treatment, I think anybody in a similar situation would probably appreciate the support."
Grace said her mother's explanation of what cancer treatment is like made her feel bad and scared for her teacher.
"I was scared for him because he's a great teacher and I didn't want anything bad to happen to him," Grace said. "He would always wave at people in the halls and he'd always be nice even to the mean kids at our school that would goof off in his class and just didn't care. He still respected everyone."
