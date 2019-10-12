Students at Fremont Middle School in Roseburg took part in a walk-a-thon on Oct. 4.
The fundraiser was for things like student and staff activities, our token reward system, and field trips, and 10% of the proceeds went to Eagle Landing located on the grounds of the V.A. to help our disabled veterans living in our community.
We raised over nine thousand dollars for the fundraiser.
Hope you enjoy my photos.
