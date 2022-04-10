Sutherlin FFA brings home banners for the District Milk Quality and Products and Floriculture CDE.
On Friday, April 1, FFA students from around the district competed in two events at Oakland High School. Members participated in the Milk Quality and Products Career Development Event (CDE) or the Floriculture CDE.
Sutherlin FFA’s advanced and beginning teams for Milk Quality and Products both placed first. Sutherlin’s Floriculture Advance team took home the second place banner and the beginning team captured third.
Participants in the Milk Quality and Products CDE demonstrate their knowledge about the quality production, processing, distribution, promotion and marketing of milk and dairy foods. FFA members engaging in this CDE assess defects in milk products, identify different kinds of cheeses, and determine the difference between real and imitation dairy products.
To prepare for the competition, Sutherlin FFA members in the Animal Science class did peer teaching of dairy science.
The Floriculture CDE requires students to identify plants, judge flower arrangements and engage in creative problem solving. Participants also demonstrate skills in flower arranging, propagation and the preparation of floral and foliage products for sale. This event builds skills required for careers in greenhouse and field production management, garden center and floral shop management, and floral design management.
To help improve and expand their knowledge of Floriculture, Sutherlin students worked in the greenhouse in connection with the upcoming annual Sutherlin Plant Sale that opens on April 19.
Kailtyn Teske, a Sutherlin senior who placed first in the Milk Quality and Products CDE, remarked, “I enjoy competing in the Milk Quality and Products CDE because it’s not something you always hear about when people talk about CDEs in FFA. The Milk Quality and Products CDE has a few sections that are important for learning more about the dairy industry. I have competed in this competition all four years I have been in FFA and enjoyed it every time. I will always recommend other members to give it a try!”
Lydia Wright, a Sutherlin junior who participated in the Floriculture CDE, commented “Something that I get out of any CDE, but especially Floriculture, is the knowledge that I gain from preparing and participating. From the Plant ID to the Hazardous Situation, I always learn something useful. It’s not just identifying plants and tools: it’s showing a judge how to pinch a plant, handling a customers’ complaint, making a flyer for an upcoming sale, and more. I can apply all these skills outside of the CDE.”
(1) comment
So wonderful to see positive stories about youth in the newspaper. Looking forward to seeing more of this kind of reporting.
