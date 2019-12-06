Fullerton IV Elementary School held its first Buddy Room Read-A-Thon, where older students were paired with younger students to read together.
Learning specialist Kristin Coopride said, “As part of the Conscious Discipline philosophy, this helps us build connections within our school while also promoting reading for enjoyment.”
Fourth Grade Teacher Sandra Bannister added, “The Buddy Rooms are helping build connections between younger and older kids as well as building relationships between primary and intermediate teachers.”
This was one of several Buddy Room activities that Fullerton IV has done so far this year.
The students certainly seemed to enjoy themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.