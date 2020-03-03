It was a birthday celebration mixed in with some education at Fullerton IV Elementary School on Monday.
Students in Amanda Rappe's first grade class observed Dr. Seuss' birthday by doing what he loved most of all: reading.
In the morning, students created the iconic red and white hats reminiscent of those worn by the titular character in "The Cat in the Hat."
Students wore their hats throughout much of the day, including during a partner reading session in which students read to each other in groups of two.
Rappe said Dr. Seuss books are always available in the class library, but today she placed all the books on top of the shelves to inspire the children with the words of Dr. Seuss.
"I don't know a lot about Dr. Seuss, but I do know that he made 'Cat in the Hat,'" first grader Evelyn Arnold said. She added that she also really likes reading "The Lorax."
Most of the children knew exactly what Dr. Seuss book they wanted to read from the class library.
Tearanye Brammer chose to read "ABC" with Jillian Merry. "I've read it at home and my mom said it's really good," Tearanye said.
Jillian didn't mind it, because she'd read the book before too — when she first learned the alphabet.
Brantley VanDoren and Oliver Mogavero were fixated on "Green Eggs and Ham," a favorite for both of them. They also said they'd tried green eggs and ham before, outside of school.
Brantley said his uncle used dye to turn the eggs green, while Oliver said his mom once made the green eggs without using dye.
"She put things in a blender and then it was green eggs and ham," Oliver said, adding it might've been spinach, lettuce and other green foods that turned the eggs green.
In addition to the classic Dr. Seuss books, there was also "The Tooth Book" by Theo LeSieg, another penname for the author who was born Theodor Seuss Geisel.
There were also word searches and other puzzles with the Dr. Seuss theme for the students to complete during their free time in class.
Rappe said the books were age-appropriate and because the words are short and easy to understand, they make for great independent reading books for first graders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.