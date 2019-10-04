Students at Fullerton IV Elementary School participated in a schoolwide jog-a-thon Friday to raise money for the booster club.
Booster club helps pay for things like field trip, but is also trying to raise enough money to eventually pace their track.
All of the students were given a Fullerton IV T-shirt provided by the school. Everyone had a great time.
