(From left) Patience Shlaht, fifth grade, Kalena Jorgensen fifth grade, Callie Valance, third grade, Macie Dale, fifth grade, and Molly Valance, fifth grade, show school spirit at Thursday’s Fullerton IV Elementary School talent show.
Porter Farrell, fourth grade, holds up a deciphered Rubik’s Cube.
Skylar Knox
For The News-Review
Skylar Knox/photos For The News-Review
First grader Tzetal Pedersen Hula dances for the crowd.
Skylar Knox
For The News-Review
Ava Walker, first grade, sings ‘Love’ by Michael Buble.
Fullerton IV Elementary School students showed off their skills in a talent show Thursday evening.
Students, 35 in total, gave performances of singing, dancing, comedy, piano playing, beatboxing and more. Andrea Stanley, Fullerton’s music teacher, and Angelee Kenyon, a fifth grade teacher at Fullerton, were the main organizers of the event.
“It is important to give people an opportunity to do something they can be proud of,” Kenyon said. “It’s important to have some fun now and then. And it’s important to honor other things people bring to the table besides success in academics.”
This was Kenyon’s eighth year helping with the talent show.
“I like all the different parts of getting the show ready, but my favorite part is the change that happens between each show,” Kenyon said. “The dress rehearsal is always sort of a wonderful mess. The next show, for the students at school, is better, and the night show is even better. It’s really fun to see the progression.”
Although most of the talent show is fun, there are some tough parts. “Sometimes it’s hard to tell students they didn’t make it,” Kenyon said. “Most of the time they get into the show, but sometimes students don’t prepare as well as they could or should, and so I have to tell them to try again next year.”
Skylar Knox is a freelance reporter for The News-Review and a student at Roseburg High School.
