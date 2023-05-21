Friday afternoon, Douglas Education Service District Safe Routes to School hosted a bike fair at Stewart Park, where students, families and other members of the public were invited to enjoy the fair’s many cycling associated activities.
According to Safe Routes to School Coordinator Janelle Newton “The goal of the event is to improve bike safety, skills and knowledge, while generating interest and enthusiasm for cycling.”
Newton goes on to say, however, the day is meant to be fun and to get kids outside in an active way. Those without a bike had nothing to worry about as Douglas ESD came prepared with an entire bike fleet for riders without a bike.
“Its just a way to celebrate bikes. Yes, we talk about safety. Like, we have a helmet fitting station, but this is more of a fun day celebrating bikes and cycling,” said Newton.
Various organizations made an appearance, like Thrive Umpqua with their bike blender. Attendees were invited to sit in the seat of a half bicycle, half blender. As students peddled the stationary machine, a healthy smoothie would get blended at the same time.
Umpqua Valley Composite was responsible for the highlight of the fair: the skills course. Young riders seemingly enjoyed the track as many rode around the tight turns and raced along straightaways.
One youth said he likes riding bikes; he and his mom have ridden more than a dozen miles this week. Eventually he wants to join the Umpqua Valley Composite’s trail riding team when he is old enough.
His least favorite part of cycling is riding uphill.
Other activities included bike maintenance, games and prizes. Educational information and safety tips for new riders was also available, as were opportunities for kids to get helmets properly fitted.
Other organizations in attendance were city of Roseburg Parks and Recreation, Umpqua Velo Club, Land of Umpqua Mountain Bike Riders and Bike Walk Roseburg.
