Now what?
That’s what backers of a medical college proposed for Roseburg are trying to determine after learning that $10 million that had previously been earmarked for the school by state legislators was reduced Monday night to $5 million.
It’s been a long and often bumpy road for the project — now officially known as the Southern Oregon Medical Workforce Center — but those working to make it happen say despite the reduced funding the center is still on track and going to come together.
“I say $5 million is $5 million more than we had last week, when we had zero dollars,” said Linda Samek, president of the Southern Oregon Medical Workforce Center. “And this new money is coming out of the general fund, which means it will be available sooner. I think we could look at this from a very positive perspective because now can get started sooner.”
Samek did acknowledge that the reduced funding might impact the size and type of property that can be purchased to serve as a home for the Medical Workforce Center, but she said that impact will be reduced by the growth of remote learning.
The lower funding also means it will likely take longer for the Medical Workforce Center to reach full scale, perhaps extending from a period of five to seven years to as long as 10 years. However, some programs could still be up and running in two years, Samek said, who is also former provost at George Fox University.
Roseburg City Manager Nikki Messenger, who sits on the board of directors of the Umpqua Valley Development Corp., the nonprofit group formed to oversee the development of the medical college, also said she is thankful for the money the legislature did appropriate.
“We appreciate the $5 million investment from the legislature,” Messenger said. “That is the process. We make a request and the legislature picks the figure they are willing to fund.
“Once the bill is finalized, the UVDC board will reconvene and discuss next steps,” Messenger added.
Plans for a private college dedicated to training healthcare professionals in the Roseburg area span a decade.
Work to develop a medical college here began in 2012, with leadership at CHI Mercy recognizing the severe shortage of healthcare workers, especially in rural areas. The following year the Roseburg City Council approved spending $30,000 for a feasibility study for the project.
Since then, the city has pitched in about another $100,000 toward the project.
Backers of the medical center made a push for funding during the 2019 legislative session, and appeared to be on solid footing. The cost estimate for the project at the time was about $30 million, and local elected officials and others lobbying the legislature initially requested $15-20 million.
The Roseburg City Council signed a memorandum of understanding with Oregonians for Rural Health, the lead organization for the project at the time, committing up to $10 million in funding.
That $10 million figure matched the amount the Oregon Legislature ended up earmarking for the medical college. And while that was only one-third the money needed and considerably less than local officials had anticipated, they maintained that they were happy with the outcome.
“Would we have liked $20 million, of course, would we have liked $15 million, absolutely, but the $10 million puts us on board with the project, which is a game-changer for the entire city,” former Roseburg City Council President Tom Ryan said at the time.
However, in July 2020, plans for the medical college took a blow when it was announced that the $10 million pledged to the project was no longer available.
The culprit: COVID-19, which had decimated lottery spending, the revenues of which was going to back the bonds to pay for the medical college expenditure. The medical college was one of three dozen projects that lost funding due to the virtual collapse in the sale of lottery tickets, which in turn put a halt to the state’s ability to sell bonds.
Lobbyists from Pac/West Communications made another run for the funding in this shortened legislative session.
The company updated earlier studies that were done that showed the positive impact the medical college will have on the region and presented them to legislators. Pac/West Communications also said the impact of COVID-19, including how it has put such a strain on rural health care, has made the need for the medical college even more apparent.
However, despite that pitch and a robust economy, state legislators settled on $5 million for the project.
“That $10 million was approved in 2019, and the world has changed quite a lot since that occurred,” Samek said. “You can either look at this as the glass being half full or half empty. I’m a pretty optimistic person. I’m excited about the fact that we can officially begin to bring this program to Roseburg. I’m not discouraged.”
It's the price we pay for sending someone like Dallas Heard to represent us. Passed over again.
