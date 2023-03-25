Future Chefs, from left, are Emilia Olinghouse, Lookingglass Elementary; Madison Elliott, McGovern Elementary; Macy Lynne Richcreek, McGovern Elementary; and Julienn Tucker, Lookingglass Elementary. Macy won first place, Julienn took second, Emilia and Madison tied for third.
Winston-Dillard School District elementary students get ready to compete in the Future Chefs competition.
PhotoS courtesy of Amanda Ewing
Photo courtesy of Amanda Ewing
McGovern Elementary fourth grade student Macy Lynne Richcreek holds her winning dish called Sweet Potato Hash.
A group of Winston-Dillard School District elementary students used their culinary skills to prepare delicious dishes. Original recipes were created in the 2023 Sodexo Future Chefs competition.
Future Chefs is a national competition which happens throughout the county in the month of March. This program is sponsored and organized by Sodexo who manages nutrition services for various school districts. This was the district’s fifth annual competition, held at Brockway Elementary School.
In addition to displaying culinary skills, students practiced food safety and public speaking.
“Watching students excel in career and technical areas like culinary is so inspiring! Many of the students mentioned to me that they are interested in culinary as a career and that they cook at home all the time. This type of enthusiasm is what drives students towards success,” said Winston-Dillard School District Superintendent Kimberly Kellison. “I am so appreciative that Kyle Micken and Wendy Powell [Sodexo Food Service Managers] organized this amazing event for our students and community.”
Kellison also shared that many other classified staff members helped manage the event, and that this team effort supports students in career and technical education (CTE) that can lead to productive careers.
This national initiative was formed twelve years ago to get students thinking about making healthy food choices while also encouraging them to be active and creative in the kitchen.
Heather Villa is a marketing and communications analyst for the Douglas Education Service District, which offers collaborative, high-quality, equitable, cost-effective and locally responsive educational services to the regional community and public school districts.
