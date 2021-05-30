Geneva Academy graduation will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. at Hucrest Community Church, 2075 NW Witherspoon Ave., Roseburg. A small reception will follow.
Aidan Lewis Allen is the sole Geneva Academy class of 2021 graduate. Aidan has been accepted into the University of Oregon College of Design School of Architecture & Environment and the honors program at George Fox University, as well as having a few other options to consider. He plans to work wherever he goes.
