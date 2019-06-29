Below are students who have achieved honor roll at Geneva Academy for the fourth quarter of the 2018-19 school year.
Headmaster’s Honor Roll (Secondary students with a GPA of 3.7 or higher)
Seventh grade — Nolia Nibblett, Nellie Edwards, Justus Ryan. Eighth grade — Grace Kitchens, Evan Chapin, Gary Church, Kennady Trenkle. Ninth grade — Maggie Sewell, Allen Boice, Jonathan Yun, Bryson Trenkle, Heidi Lester, Benjamin Paschall. Tenth grade — Aidan Allen. Eleventh grade — Heidi Duclos, Kaitlyn Riley. Twelfth grade — Hannah Jacobsen, Chris Kramer, Alli Paschall, Breez Hansen, Alden Boice.
Honor Roll (Secondary students with a GPA of 3.3 to 3.69)
Seventh grade — Judah McAfee, Cayden Eckel, Amy Whitney. Eighth grade — Benjamin Boice. Ninth grade — JJ Jacobsen. Tenth grade — Ceci Potter.
Honor Roll A (Grammar School students with all As)
First grade — Nate Church, Hannah Cuyugan, Wade Molatore, Simon Richards, Phoebe Gage, Callan Kirkendall, Colton Mauch, Camden Stratton, Engine Veloria, Grace Bailey, Elianna Lantz, Isaac Davis. Second grade — Kassandra Manoos, Bella McAfee, Atlas Hicks. Third grade — Serenity Ryan, Brooke Sexton, Electro Veloria, McKinley Mauch. Fourth grade — Skyla Stokes, Noelle Johnson Kroeker, Kyrra Tucker, Eli Warren. Fifth grade — Abe Church, Grace McAfee. Sixth grade — Timothy Johnson Kroeker.
Honor Roll A-B (Students with all As and no more than 2 Bs)
First grade — Cooper Cornutt, Tyson Ikola, Adrian Allen. Second grade — Sophia Shook. Third grade — Gabriel Abrio, Rachel Hazen, Collette Shellard, CaiCai Tongio. Fourth grade — Hayden Warren, Colleen Abrio, Trinity Ryan, Kellen Garret. Fifth grade — Tim Kitchens. Sixth grade — Joseph Fusco, Marcus Ramirez, Kevan Trenkle, Kendyl Elias.
