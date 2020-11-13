Roseburg, OR (97470)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.