Geneva Academy open house April 5
The News-Review
Mar 19, 2023

Geneva Academy will be hosting an Open House from 9-10 a.m. April 5 from at its K-2 Hucrest Campus, located at 2075 NW Witherspoon Ave. in Roseburg.

Interested parents or grandparents are invited to tour, sit in on classes and speak with the headmaster. No RSVP is required.

Geneva Academy is a private, K-12 Classical Christian school. More information: 541-637-7500 or info@genevaroseburg.com.
