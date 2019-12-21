A letter written by Geneva Academy ninth grader Grace Kitchens earned Pamela Warren the Veterans of Foreign War Post 2468 High School Teacher of the Year award, but when asked if that meant the student would get extra credit the student and teacher busted out laughed.
“I don’t give extra credit,” Warren said. “The kids know that by now, but it was uplifting to have her do that for me.”
Kitchens said a teacher in another class encouraged all of the students to write letters to the VFW Post to nominate their teachers. Kitchens decided to nominate Warren.
Warren teaches logic, classical geometry, upper school algebra and grammar level math at the classical Christian school in Roseburg.
“I’ve had a lot of classes with her in the past,” Kitchens said. “Seeing how much she’s helped me through those years, and through those subjects, and being able to see my growth and knowing it was because of her.”
On Dec. 9, District 12 Commander Michael Eakin and Patty Russell from the VFW Auxiliary came to the classroom to present her with the award while she was teaching.
“I had no idea. It was a complete surprise,” Warren said. “All of a sudden all the students came in and (Headmaster) Mr. (Brian) Turner ushered in the people from VFW and I had absolutely no idea what was going on.”
Kitchens said it took her by surprise too. “It was exhilarating to see her so happy,” she added.
Warren said it is her aim to make an impact on her students, but it’s hard to know whether she is.
“It encourages me to stay on focus with what I’m trying to do as a teacher,” Warren said. “And that’s to minister not just to their intellectual needs, but also to their emotional needs to who these kids are as people.”
In addition to being passionate about the students she teaches, she’s also passionate about the subjects she teaches.
“Studying mathematics can elevate our souls,” Warren said. “It’s not just about what we can do with math, how useful it is. Math should be affecting us. It should be something that brings us to wonder. That’s my job: I want to show students the beauty of mathematics.”
Warren will now be in the running for the VFW district title of High School Teacher of the Year.
