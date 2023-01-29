Geneva Academy students had three ways to enter the 2023 science fair, held last week for students of all grade levels.
These formats included the standard approach, in which students asked a question on something measurable and found the answer using the scientific process.
The Mythbusters format was similar, but starts from a widely accepted conclusion rather than a question.
The third format encompassed engineering design, where the students begins with a problem they wish to solve. A preliminary design is tested, developed, analyzed and improved as many times as needed.
Below are the results from the science fair awards:
Grammar SchoolNotable:
- Hazel Christian, Third — The Fire
- Selena Medina, Third — Sprouting Beans
- Eamon Boozer, Third — What’s Poppin?
- Annabelle Delamotte, Third — Marker Madness
- Huddie Thrall, Third — Flying Junk
- Aliyana Kimball, Fourth — The Flower Sucker Upper
- Isaac Davis, Fifth — Does Weight Matter?
- Dakota Banducci, Fifth — Taste vs. Smell
- Engine Veloria, Fifth — The Aqualizer
- Alex Brown, Fifth — Bad Apples? Effect of UV-C
- Light on Apples
- Kassandra Manoos, Sixth — Mind Calming Scents
- Ellie Boozer, Sixth — Over Fertilization
Outstanding:
- Callie Russel, Third — The Heart, The Body’s
- Pumping Machine
- Sidney Mauch, Third — What Do You Think a
- Hummingbird Will Drink?
- Raphael Abrio, Fourth — How Soapy Can You Get?
- Celina Lantz, Fourth — Dissolving Teeth
- Colton Mauch, Fifth — Who Let the Paws Out?
- Simon Richards, Fifth — Lightning in a Bottle
- Reed Kroeker, Fifth — Dill Diligence
- Hannah Cuyugan, Fifth — Bacteria Breaker
- Zoe Robinson, Sixth — Dog vs. Human, Whose
- Mouth Will Be Cleaner?
Superior:
Logic and Rhetoric School
Notable:
McKinley Mauch, Seventh — UV, or Not UV,
- That is the Question
- Isaiah Carter, Seventh — What is the Dirtiest
- Place in Your Home?
- Eli Warren, Eighth — Mid-Air Volleyball Holder
- Hayden Warren, Eighth — Volleyball Cannon
- Emerson Sorensen, Eighth — Patterns and the Mind
- Oliver Delamotte, Eighth — My Biodome
- Darwin Hudson, Ninth — Automatic
- Chicken Feeder
- Emma Boice, Ninth — Will Your Backpack Protect
- You in a Shooting?
- Justice Sorensen, Ninth — Left Paw, Right Paw,
- One Paw, Two Paw
- Faith Warren, Ninth — To Fluff or Not To Fluff,
- That is the Question
- Carson Yraguen, 10th —Therapy Sling
- Michael Shellard, 10th — Chemiluminescence
- Timothy Johnson, 11th — Scope the Slope
- Grace Kitchens, 12th — Blood Pressure Before &
- After Petting a Dog
Outstanding:
- Electro Veloria Seventh — Sourire de Duchenne
- Kellen Garrett Ninth — Can You Hatch
- Store-bought Eggs?
- Benjamin Boice, 12th — Drone Delivery
Superior:
Benjamin Boice, 12th — Drone Delivery
